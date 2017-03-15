Fetus found in trash bin in Denver’s Lowry area; no arrests

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DENVER | Denver police are trying to determine who put a fetus in a container and dumped it in a trash bin in the city’s Lowry area.

The Denver Post reports (https://goo.gl/cE8n69) the fetus, a female, was found Sunday morning, and the cause and manner of death are pending investigation. Police spokeswoman Christine Downs says she does not have any information about who found the fetus or the circumstances of the discovery.

Investigators have not announced any arrests.

No other information was released.