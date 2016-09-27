Feds asked to consider Colorado in Utah shale project

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. | Colorado and federal officials are asking the Bureau of Land Management to study the impacts of a proposed oil shale project near the Colorado-Utah border.

The Daily Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2dztfJ6 ) that the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Environmental Protection Agency sent letters to the BLM asking that the agency ensure that the ozone and other air quality measures will not be affected by a proposed utility corridor project associated with the Enefit American Oil shale project.

The utility corridor will be on federal lands in northeastern Utah. The project itself will be on private land.

Oil shale is rock that contains organic matter known as kerogen that, when heated, can produce a liquid oil very similar to crude oil.

