FBI looks for Aurora bank robber

AURORA | The FBI is looking for a man who tried to rob an Aurora back last month but left empty handed — all while having security cameras snap pictures of his face.

The incident happened Nov. 19 at the Academy Bank inside the Walmart at 9400 E. Hampden Ave., the FBI said.

This screenshot from a video released Dec. 1 by the FBI shows a man authorities say tried to rob an Aurora bank 10 minutes after it had closed. The robber walked away empty handed and was caught on video surveillance. Courtesy of the FBI

The man approached the bank not realizing it had already closed and demanded money from the tellers, according to reports. He did not show a weapon.

The FBI described the man as white or Asian male, 22 to 29 years old, 5-feet-7-inches to 5-feet-9-inches tall, 155 to 165 pounds with a slim build, black hair, blue eyes, thin face, glasses, black mustache that may have been fake, wearing red and black plaid hunter’s cap, blue ski jacket, blue jeans, gray and black athletic shoes, and black gloves.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.