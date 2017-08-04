FBI looking for man who robbed southeast Aurora bank

AURORA | The FBI and Aurora police are looking for a man they say robbed a bank near East Hampden Avenue and Tower Road Monday evening.

The robbery happened at the US Bank at 18101 E. Hampden Ave., according to a statement from the FBI.

Investigators described the suspect as a white man in his 50s with brown hair. At the time of the robbery the man was wearing brown baseball hat, bright blue T-shirt, blue jeans and sunglasses.

The FBI didn’t say whether a weapon was used during the crime.

Investigators are asking people to be on the lookout for anyone matching the suspect’s description and anyone “who might have recently changed their spending habits or discussed coming into money

suddenly,” the statement said.

The FBI is asking anyone with information to call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629- 7171. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and earn a $2,000 reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP(7867).