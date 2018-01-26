FBI looking for ‘Horse Head bandit’ in Aurora bank robbery, two others

AURORA | The FBI is looking for a bank robbery suspect who robbed three metro area banks — including one in Aurora — from December to January.

The robber, dubbed the “Horse Head Bandit” by investigators because he wore Denver Broncos apparel during a heist, brandished a pistol during the robberies and may have fled in a silver sedan, the FBI said.

The first robbery came Dec. 22 in Denver, followed by a robbery at the First Bank at 6715 South Corner Star Way in Aurora Jan. 8 and another in Greenwood Village Jan. 22.

Investigators described the robber as a white male, 45 to 60 years old, approximately 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall with a medium build and possible facial blemishes or pock-marked skin.

The FBI is asking anyone with any information on the bank robberies to call the

FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629- 7171. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and may earn a $2,000 by calling Crimestoppers at 720-913- STOP (7867).