FBI looking for Aurora bank robbers from Nov. 10 holdup of US Bank

AURORA | The FBI and Aurora police are looking for two men who robbed an Aurora bank last week.

The robbery happened about 5:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10 at a US Bank at 2990 S. Peoria St.

The FBI said two men walked into the bank at Peoria and East Cornell and demanded money from employees. The men took the money and fled in an unknown vehicle.

Both suspects are described as black males, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds, with medium builds. One was seen wearing a tan colored hooded jacket with a white t-shirt, dark pants, and dark shoes. The other was wearing dark blue hooded jacket, dark pants, and dark shoes.

The FBI said nobody saw a weapon during the robbery.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the crime to call the FBI at 303-629-7171. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 and may be eligible for a $2,000 reward.