Fast food, health workers to demonstrate at Denver airport

DENVER | Fast food and home health care workers and their supporters plan to demonstrate at Denver International Airport on Tuesday as part of a nationwide day of protests to push for higher wages and union rights.

Their protest started before sunrise at a Denver McDonald’s. The Service Employees International Union Local 105 says about 100 people, including about 60 striking fast food workers from around the metro area, picketed but weren’t able to enter the store as they’ve done previously because the doors were locked.

They plan to head to DIA to hand out fliers to both passengers and airport service workers whom they say aren’t being paid enough either.

Union spokeswoman Maria Corral say they want to get their message out but they don’t want disrupt anyone’s travel plans.