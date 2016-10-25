Fan dies after falling while leaving Broncos football game

DENVER | Authorities say a fan has died after falling 60 feet at the Denver Broncos’ stadium after a game on Monday night.

Stadium Management Co., which operates Sports Authority Field at Mile High, said the fan fell over a railing.

The medical examiner’s office said Tuesday the man was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead. He was identified as 36-year-old Jason Coy.

Denver police say he was sitting on a railing when he fell. Witnesses and emergency responders immediately tried to help.

The incident occurred near the north end of the stadium following the Broncos’ game against the Houston Texans.

