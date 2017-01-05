Family of Aurora boy found dead in pond sets up memorial fund

A memorial for David Puckett was set up where his body was found yesterday on Thursday Jan. 05, 2017 at Olympic Park. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel A memorial for David Puckett was set up where his body was found yesterday on Thursday Jan. 05, 2017 at Olympic Park. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

AURORA | The family of a 6-year-old boy found dead in an Aurora pond Tuesday has set up an account where the public can make donations.

In a statement Thursday, Aurora police said David Puckett’s family made an account at Space Age Federal Credit Union in Aurora.

That account is the only donation location authorized by the family, police said. Any other donation sites online or elsewhere that claim to be affiliated with the family are not, police said.

Donations can be made at the credit union, 3005 Parker Road, No. C-300, Aurora, 80014, under the David Puckett Memorial Fund, account No. 84527.

Puckett went missing Saturday evening and police found his body in a frozen pond in Olympic Park on Tuesday. The park is a short walk from the Puckett family’s home.

The Arapahoe County coroner said there were no signs of trauma to the boy’s body but has not said how he died.