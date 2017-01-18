Facilities in Aurora part of Wal-Mart’s expansion

AURORA | Wal-Mart plans to add about 10,000 retail jobs in the U.S. as it opens new stores and expands existing locations. The world’s biggest retailer said Tuesday that its plans will also generate about 24,000 construction jobs.

The news comes on the heels of two major Wal-Mart announcements for Aurora just last year — a sprawling 169-acre distribution center in Aurora near Denver International Airport, and a new drive-up pick-up center for online purchases at East Quincy Avenue and South Parker Road.

The jobs Wal-Mart announced this week will come from the opening of 59 new, expanded and relocated Wal-Mart and Sam’s Club locations as well as e-commerce services that were previously announced. It’s unclear just how many of those will be at the two new Aurora facilities. A spokesperson for Wal-Mart did not respond to a request for comment about the Aurora locations.

This former gas station will become a drive through where customers can pick up online orders on Friday May 27, 2016 at Parker and Quincy. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

Wal-Mart is opening fewer stores this year, but still adding jobs as it offers more positions in online grocery pickup, trainers for its new academies for hourly workers and construction jobs for remodels.

The rate is consistent with previous hiring in recent years, says Lorenzo Lopez, a Wal-Mart spokesman. Media reports have also said, however, that Wal-Mart plans to cut hundreds or even about 1,000 jobs at its corporate headquarters by the end of the month.

Wal-Mart typically announces job plans early in the year, analysts say. Tuesday’s announcement marks the latest in a series of announcements from companies that may want to get into the good graces of President-elect Donald Trump, who will be taking office on Friday and has called out companies for not keeping jobs in the U.S., analysts say.

“Everyone is trying to curry favor with the new administration in terms of getting a better corporate tax landscape and gaining favor with the new administration,” said Ken Perkins, president of Retail Metrics LLC, a research firm.

Amazon.com announced last week that it would add 100,000 full-time jobs over the next 18 months. It said its U.S. workforce will have grown from 30,000 in 2011 to more than 180,000 by the end of this year. By comparison, Wal-Mart employs about 2.4 million people worldwide, including 1.5 million in the United States.

Wal-Mart has been looking to trim costs and expenses as it tries to be more nimble and compete better with Amazon. It announced early last year it would close 154 U.S. store locations, and this summer eliminated 7,000 back-office positions.

Other retailers have recently announced store closings and layoffs. Macy’s, for example, is closing nearly 70 stores, cutting 10,000 jobs.

Wal-Mart reiterated it plans $6.8 billion in capital investments to the U.S. in the fiscal year that begins Feb. 1. Wal-Mart, which imports a majority of its goods from China and other countries, has been publicizing efforts to bring some of the manufacturing back in the U.S. over the past few years. In 2013, it committed an additional $250 billion in American-made sourced and assembled goods through 2023.

For the Aurora distribution center, Wal-Mart’s chunk of land is part of the Porteos project, a more than 1,200-acre site stretching several miles east from Harvest Road between East 68th Avenue and East 56th Avenue.

Around the time news of Wal-Mart’s purchase of land there broke in August, Aurora City Council signed off on a plan to ask voters to turn the area into a business improvement district, which could allow the developers to tap as much as $50 million in tax dollars to develop the area.

The pick-up center is a far smaller project but a unique one to the company.

The standalone building — planned for an old gas station and used car lot on the west side of Parker Road — will have six lanes and encompass about 2,500 square feet, according to documents developers filed with the City of Aurora last spring.

Ravi Jariawala, a spokesman for Wal-Mart at the company’s Silicon Valley e-commerce headquarters, said in June the drive-through operations are one of several ideas Wal-Mart is trying out as they look to craft a shopping experience that blends traditional retail with online options. The drive-through centers are a part of that, as are the company’s grocery pick-up options.

Aurora Sentinel reporter Brandon Johansson contributed to this report.