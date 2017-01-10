Ex-Weld County deputy sentenced in 2015 fatal crash

GREELEY | A former Weld County sheriff’s deputy found guilty of careless driving in a crash that killed another driver has been sentenced to 10 days in jail.

The Greeley Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2iyC0lK ) Tim Boxley was also sentenced Monday to six months of unsupervised probation in connection with the November 2015 crash.

Prosecutors say Boxley was on duty and responding to an emergency call, but he didn’t have his flashing lights or siren on. He was going up to 101 mph on U.S. 85 when he crashed into a car driven by Jose Mercado-Nova, who was turning onto the highway from a side road.

Mercado-Nova died at a hospital.

Boxley apologized to the 74-year-old victim’s family during his sentencing hearing, saying he hoped they would one day be able to forgive him.

