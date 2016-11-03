Ex-CU employee facing child porn charges

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

WESTMINSTER, Colo. | A judge has denied bond for a former University of Colorado employee accused of possessing and distributing child pornography.

KMGH-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2ep99AC ) that the Westminster woman appeared in federal court Monday after her Oct. 20 arrest.

Prosecutors allege the 47-year-old suspect distributed large volumes of child pornography online using a mobile app.

A federal news release says she also traded the images and chatted about child pornography while at the university, where she worked as an accountant.

Authorities began investigating the woman in September 2015.

Information from: KMGH-TV, http://www.thedenverchannel.com