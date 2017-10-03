Evidence sought amid crushed plastic cups at shooting scene

LAS VEGAS | FBI teams taking in the scene of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history Tuesday walked among upturned lawn chairs, an abandoned baby stroller and countless crushed plastic cups littering an abandoned field and stage at the edge of the iconic Las Vegas Strip.

Windows are broken at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. Authorities said Stephen Craig Paddock broke the windows and began firing with a cache of weapons, killing dozens and injuring hundreds. (AP Photo/John Locher) Debris litters a festival grounds across the street from the Mandalay Bay resort and casino Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. Authorities said Stephen Craig Paddock broke windows on the casino and began firing with a cache of weapons, killing dozens and injuring hundreds at a music festival at the grounds. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Debris litters a festival grounds across the street from the Mandalay Bay resort and casino Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. Authorities said Stephen Craig Paddock broke windows on the casino and began firing with a cache of weapons, killing dozens and injuring hundreds at a music festival at the grounds. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Investigators work at a festival grounds across the street from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. Authorities said Stephen Craig Paddock broke windows on the casino and began firing with a cache of weapons, killing dozens and injuring hundreds at the music festival. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) A Las Vegas police officer stands by a blocked off area near the Mandalay Bay casino, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. Authorities said Stephen Craig Paddock broke windows on the casino and began firing with a cache of weapons, killing dozens and injuring hundreds at the festival. (AP Photo/John Locher) An investigator works in the room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino where a gunman opened fire from on a music festival Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. The gunman killed dozens and injuring hundreds at the festival. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The site across the street from the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino hosted 22,000 for a three-day festival featuring a lineup of country music stars.

Investigators walked the vast crime scene wearing protective shoe coverings as they occasionally picked up and bagged items from the field and combed through sound equipment left over from the Route 91 Harvest Festival

Across the street at the Mandalay Bay, about 30 floors below the hotel room that Stephen Craig Paddock turned into a sniper’s perch, several FBI agents walked on a low rooftop walked among the shattered glass that fell from Paddock’s smashed hotel room windows on the 32nd floor.

In the tower above, law enforcement officials in the hotel room occasionally peeked out over a wood board propped in front of a gash in the gold glass windows and toward the area where the concert took place.