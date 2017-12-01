‘Embarrassed’ Geraldo Rivera apologizes for ‘tawdry’ memoir

NEW YORK | Geraldo Rivera is apologizing for a memoir published a quarter-century ago that recounts sexual experiences he says he’s now “embarrassed” about.

This combination photo shows Geraldo Rivera at "The Celebrity Apprentice" panel at the NBC 2015 Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 16, 2015, left, and Bette Midler at the 15th Annual Movies for Grownups Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 8, 2016. Midler is renewing an allegation of sexual misconduct against Geraldo Rivera, a day after Rivera called the news business "flirty." In a tweet posted Thursday by Midler and confirmed by her publicist, the actress-singer called on Rivera to apologize for an assault she said occurred four decades ago. (Photo by Richard Shotwell, left, and Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

Fox News Channel reporter Rivera in a Friday tweet cites his “tawdry” book and what he calls “consensual events” it describes. He describes its tone as “distasteful” and “disrespectful.” He says he’s “profoundly sorry” to the women involved as well as anyone else who’s offended.

The book, titled “Exposing Myself,” was published in 1991.

Rivera’s post follows a tweet on Thursday by actress and singer Bette Midler renewing an allegation of being drugged and groped by Rivera and his producer colleague in the 1970s. In her tweet, Midler called for an apology.

Rivera doesn’t mention Midler in his tweet.