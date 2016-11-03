Sen. Bernie Sanders coming to Aurora Saturday to campaign for Morgan Carroll

AURORA | Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will campaign in Aurora Saturday evening for Democratic state Sen. Morgan Carroll, Carroll’s campaign officials said Thursday.

Sanders is expected to speak at about 7 p.m., but the location of the event has yet to be announced, according to campaign spokesman Drew Godinich.

“Obviously we are thrilled,” Godinich said.

The announcement comes on the heels of President Barack Obama first endorsing and then cutting a TV commercial this week for Morgan in her effort to unseat GOP incumbent Mike Coffman for the 6th Congressional seat.

While early voting had been favoring Democrats in the district, returned ballots showed registered Republican voters closing the gap in Arapahoe and Douglas counties as of Thursday.