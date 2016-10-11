Glenn, Bennet in second, perhaps final US Senate debate Tuesday night

DENVER | Challenger Darryl Glenn’s embrace — or rejection — of Donald Trump’s fitness to be president could very well dominate a second and possibly final debate with Colorado’s incumbent Democratic U.S. senator, Michael Bennet.

The Republican El Paso County commissioner’s rolling reactions to Trump’s vulgar remarks about women in a 2005 videotape all but overshadowed the run-up to Tuesday evening’s debate.

Glenn said Tuesday he plans to meet with the Republican presidential candidate this week “and give him the opportunity to share his heart and win back my vote.”

He called Trump’s remarks “disgusting and unacceptable” and “abhorrent” and said over the weekend that Trump was “simply disqualified from being commander in chief.”