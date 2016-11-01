BERGAN: I want a cure for cancer, but Amendment 72 is the wrong approach

EDITOR:

Earlier this year, I was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma and underwent six months of chemotherapy. It was a terrifying diagnosis with an exhausting treatment. Thankfully, my doctor declared me officially in remission in July. After all of this, like many other cancer survivors, I want to mitigate the risks for others who fall victim to cancer. I do not like smoking; however, Amendment 72 is the wrong approach to helping smokers quit.

The truth is that Amendment 72 dedicates less than 20 percent of the tax dollars to smoking cessation. It is $315 million per year in new spending locked into our state Constitution for programs that have not even been determined yet. In fact, 51 percent of the funding goes to grants through which the grant parameters have not been written.

With Amendment 72, there is little accountability and almost no oversight. Voters deserve to know exactly how the money will be spent and that it will fund useful projects.

What if we find after passing this huge bureaucratic slush fund that the programs are not effective? Or, even worse, what if there is waste or fraud involved in the spending or distribution of this money? There is no way to change it except for another statewide vote of the people to pass another amendment.

The Colorado Constitution specifically outlines the scope of the document. It was made to “assert our rights, acknowledge our duties and proclaim the principles upon which our government is founded.” Amendment 72 is clearly far beyond the parameters set out by our Constitution.

All of the promises made by the backers of Amendment 72 sound really great, but locking hundreds of millions of dollars into Colorado’s Constitution is the wrong answer. I badly want a cure for cancer and for people to stop smoking, but this is the wrong approach. Vote NO on Amendment 72. If you want to help find a cure for cancer, please give money to your local cancer research organization.

— Françoise Bergan is an Aurora City Council Member for Ward 6