ELECTION RESULTS 2016: Colorado, Aurora votes

U.S. PRESIDENT: TRUMP-R vs CLINTON-D

Following one of the longest and most caustic presidential battles in history, here’s how your neighbors in Aurora, neighboring communities and the state voted on the question of the year

VOTE 2016: U.S. President — Aurora and Colorado's Vote

U.S. PresidentArapahoe CountyDouglas CountyAdams CountyStatewide 
Donald Trump-R8872776815
369650
Hillary Clinton-D
11892852553440850
Gary Johnson-I10207035530
Jill Stein-G
 223108510

___

U.S. SENATE: Bennet-D vs Glenn-R

Originally considered one of the Democrats whom Republicans hoped to oust, Sen. Michael Bennet is fending off a challenge from El Paso County Commissioner Darryl Glenn, who emerged from a GOP primary field devoid of big names and has struggled to win over the party establishment.

Glenn, a military veteran making his first statewide run, got the endorsement of Sen. Ted Cruz, the runner-up for the Republican presidential nomination. He made his national debut on stage at the Republican National Convention.

But while Bennet has touted his support on the traditionally conservative Western Slope, Glenn spent comparatively little time trying to make inroads in heavily Democratic areas, despite a stump speech that often references his knowing what it’s like to be a black man racially profiled by police.

VOTE 2016: U.S. Senate for Colorado — Bennet-D vs Glenn-R

US SenateArapahoe CountyDouglas CountyAdams CountyStatewide 
D-Michael Bennet12161353734
44406
R-Darryl Glenn
934998073035696
LBR-Lily Tang Williams625102680
RGN-Arn Menconi16980587

___

U.S. HOUSE 6th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT:  Coffman-R vs Carroll-D

In the closely-watched race for Colorado Sixth Congressional District, incumbent Republican Mike Coffman has a sizable lead over Democratic challenger Morgan Carroll. 

In Douglas County, Coffman leads Carroll by more than 12,000 votes, according to early returns. Coffman received 27,960 votes in the conservative county, while Carroll received 15, 921. That’s a margin of 60 percent to 34 percent. 

Coffman also leads in the more-liberal Arapahoe County. With about 200,000 votes counted there, Coffman holds a 49 percent to 45 percent lead over Carroll with almost 98,000 votes for Coffman and 92,000 for Carroll. 

Results from Adams County, which covers the district’s northern end, have not been released. 

VOTE 2016: US House Rep 6th Congressional District — Coffman vs Carroll

US House Rep 6th Congressional DistArapahoe CountyDouglas CountyAdams CountyTOTAL 
D-Morgan Carroll91802159218687116410
R-Michael Coffman979672796011480137407

___

LEGISLATURE: State House and Senate district’s in and near Aurora

Democrats were expected to hold onto their narrow advantage in the state House while going hard after Republicans’ even narrower majority — a single seat — in the state Senate. A handful of Aurora seats could make the difference. Control of the 35-seat Senate could come down to mostly suburban Denver districts.

With Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper in office for another two years, Democrats aim to control both chambers of the Statehouse.

Aurora and nearby communities are settling about a dozen state House and Senate seats, which currently are held mostly by Democrats.

VOTE 2016: State House and Senate Results for Aurora area legislative seats

District/CandidateAdams CountyArapahoe CountyDouglas CountyTotal 
HD 30 JoAnn Windholz-R6221006221
HD 30 Dafna Michaelson Jenet-D6871006871
HD 36 Mike Weissman-D013521013521
HD 36 Richard Bowman-R011200011200
HD 37 Cole Wist-R017878017878
HD 37 Carol A. Barrett-D015182015182
HD 38 Susan Beckman-R023095023095
HD 38 Robert Bowen-D017338017338
HD 40 Janet Buckner-D015478015478
HD 40 Todd Brophy-R011602011602
HD 41 Jovan Melton-D015386015386
HD 41 Linda Garrison-R010756010756
HD 42 Dominique Jackson-D010780010780
HD 42 Mike Donald-R0531705317
HD 56 Philip Covanrrubias-R0849808498
HD 56 Matthew Snider-D0534005340
SD 25 Kevin Priola-R139300013930
SD 25 Jenise May-D121020012102
SD 26 Nancy Doty-R027922027922
SD 26 Daniel Kagan-D031629031629
SD 27 Jack Tate-R033845033845
SD 27 Tom Sullivan-D030300030300
SD 28 Nancy Todd-D028607028607
SD 28 James Woodley-R023034023034
SD 29 Rhonda Fields-D021784021784
SD 29 Sebastian Chunn-R016777016777

___

BALLOT QUESTIONS: THE RIGHT TO DIE. MINIMUM WAGE, UNIVERSAL HEALTHCARE AND OTHER PROPOSALS

Colorado could become just the fifth state to allow some form of medical aid in dying, with a measure that would allow certain terminally ill residents to seek prescriptions for ending their lives. Residents also will decide whether to green-light the country’s first state-run universal health care system.

Other notable statewide questions include whether to restore a presidential primary and whether to make it harder to put constitutional amendments on the ballot and harder still to vote them into law.

VOTE 2016: Statewide Ballot Questions

Statewide Ballot Question Arapahoe CountyDouglas CountyAdams CountyStatewide 
Amendment T: SlaveryYes110813000
Amendment T: SlaveryNo99308000
Amendment U: Property TaxesYes92049000
Amendment U: Property TaxesNo113549000
Amendment 69: Universal CareYes43233000
Amendment 69: Universal CareNo174951 000
Amendment 70: Minimum WageYes127262000
Amendment 70: Minimum WageNo95525000
Amendment 71: Constitutional AccessYes120560000
Amendment 71: Constitutional AccessNo96477000
Amendment 72: Cigarette TaxYes108925000
Amendment 72: Cigarette TaxNo115661000
Proposition 106: End Of LifeYes144668000
Proposition 106: End Of LifeNo78223000
Proposition 107: Presidential PrimariesYes137771000
Proposition 107: Presidential PrimariesNo81165000
Proposition 108: Statewide Primary Elections
Yes113827000
Proposition 108: Statewide Primary Elections
No103282000
4B: SCFD Renewal
Yes131001000
4B: SCFD Renewal
No82182000

 __

ADAMS COUNTY RACES: COUNTY COMMISIONERS AND DISTRICT ATTORNEY

In Adams County, voters are casting ballots in the race for district attorney as well as several county commissioner races.

In the DA race, incumbent Democrat Dave Young leads his Republican challenger, Molly Falk-Jansen, by about eight points, 54 percent to 46 percent. According to early returns, Young has received 44,000 votes to Jansen’s 39,000. 

In the race for commissioner District No. 2, Democrat Charles “Chaz” Tedesco is seeking a second term on the commission. Republican Sean Ford, a former city councilman and Mayor of Commerce City, is aiming to unseat Tedesco. According to early returns, the race is tight, with Tedesco leading 51 percent to 49 percent. Tedesco has 40,398 votes compared to 39,234 for Ford. 

Incumbent Democrat Eva Henry is leading Republican challenger Alexander “Skinny” Winkler in the race for District 1, which is centered around Thornton. Henry leads 54 percent to 45 percent, according to early returns. Henry has about 44,000 votes compared to 37,000 for Winkler. 

This year’s race to represent District No. 5 has not two candidates familiar to Aurora voters, but three. 

Incumbent Republican Jan Pawlowski is looking to win a second term on the board, while Democrat Mary Hodge, who is term limited in her state Senate seat, is looking to unseat her. 

Also tossing her hat in the ring as an independent is Aurora City Councilwoman Renie Peterson, who petitioned her way onto the ballot in July. 

According to early returns, Hodge is leading Pawlowski while Peterson trails far behind. Hodge has 48 percent of the vote so far, Pawlowski sits in second with 43 percent and Peterson has just 8 percent. 

County Race Total  
AdCo Commissioner District 1 - Eva Henry-D4450844508
AdCo Commissioner District 1 - Skinny Winkler-R3702037020
AdCo Commissioner District 2 Chaz Tedesco-D 4039840398
AdCo Commissioner District 2 Sean Ford-R 3923439234
AdCo Commissioner District 5 Mary Hodge-D 3909539095
AdCo Commissioner District 5 Jan Pawlowski-R 3487934879
17th Judicial District Attorney Dave Young-D4420144201
17th Judicial District Attorney Molly Falk Jansen-R3699036990

___

ARAPAHOE COUNTY RACES: COUNTY COMMISIONERS AND DISTRICT ATTORNEY

There are two uncontested races in Arapahoe County this year: District Attorney and Commissioner District 1. Voters are choosing commissioner seats in districts 3 and 4.

County Race Total  
Arapahoe County District 3: Janet Cook-D2106421064
Arapahoe County District 3: Jeffrey Baker-R2695826958
Arapahoe County District 5: Bill Holen-D1650116501
Arapahoe County District 5: Bob LeGare-R88818881

___

SCHOOL DISTRICT BALLOT QUESTIONS: AURORA PUBLIC AND CHERRY CREEK SCHOOLS BOND ISSUES, MILL LEVY

Aurora Public Schools voters are deciding a bond issue; Cherry Creek schools voters deciding a bond issue and a mill-levy increase for operating expenses.

VOTE 2016: APS, Cherry Creek school district ballot questions on bond issues, mill levy increases

School District ballot questions in Aurora Arapahoe CountyAdams CountyTotal
Cherry Creek 3A-Mill LevyYes61531na61531
Cherry Creek 3A-Mill LevyNo52467na52467
Cherry Creek 3B-Bond IssueYes57581na57581
Cherry Creek 3B-Bond IssueNo56267 na56267
Aurora Public Schools Bond Issue 3CYes25759237228131
Aurora Public Schools Bond Issue 3CNo19912201821930

___

CU REGENT: AT-LARGE SEAT ON THE CU BOARD OF REGENTS

One seat on the CU board of regents, at-large

VOTE 2016: State board of education - CD6

CU Regent At LargeArapahoe CountyDouglas CountyAdams CountyTOTAL 
Alice Madden-D004276842768
Heidi Ganahl-R003826238262

___

STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION 6TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

The race for state school board in the 6th Congressional District

Copy of VOTE 2016: State board of education - CD6

CU Regent At LargeArapahoe CountyDouglas CountyAdams CountyTOTAL 
Alice Madden-D004276842768
Heidi Ganahl-R003826238262

