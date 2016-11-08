ELECTION RESULTS 2016: Colorado, Aurora votes

A reporters works in the empty press filling room during preparations for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's election night rally, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, accompanied by her husband, former President Bill Clinton, right, gives a thumbs up to supporters outside Douglas G. Grafflin School in Chappaqua, N.Y., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, after voting. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
McCracken County residents vote at the Robert Cherry Civic Center in Paducah, Ky., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Kentucky voters will have their say in a presidential race that has mostly bypassed the state. Republican voters selected Donald Trump and Democrats chose Hillary Clinton during the state's presidential caucus and primary earlier this year. (Ryan Hermens/The Paducah Sun via AP)
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton waves as she arrives to vote at her polling place in Chappaqua, N.Y., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waves to the audience exiting a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to a campaign rally, Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Dixville Notche's first voter Clay Smith drops his ballot into the box as moderator Tom Tillotson watches Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, in Dixville Notch, N.H. Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton beat Republican Donald Trump 4-2. (AP Photo/Jim Cole)
Voters in Dixville Notch, N.H., get their ballots Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, in Dixville Notch, N.H. The residents in town voted just after midnight. (AP Photo/Jim Cole)
Dixville Notche's first voter Clay Smith drops his ballot into the box as moderator Tom Tillotson watches Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, in Dixville Notch, N.H. Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton beat Republican Donald Trump 4-2. (AP Photo/Jim Cole)
A pile of "I Voted" stickers sit on a desk on Tuesday Morning at Center Point Plaza. PHOTO BY GABRIEL CHRISTUS/Aurora Sentinel
Aneesa Boyd holds her 10-month-old daughter, Nevayeh Barry, as she votes on Tuesday morning at Center Point Plaza. PHOTO BY GABRIEL CHRISTUS/Aurora Sentinel
Bernard Allen looks over his ballot Tuesday morning at Center Point Plaza. PHOTO BY GABRIEL CHRISTUS/Aurora Sentinel
people line up to vote on Tuesday at Center Point Plaza. PHOTO BY GABRIEL CHRISTUS/Aurora Sentinel
Davin Caldwell, 5, stands by as his father, Darrell Caldwell votes on Tuesday morning at Center Point Plaza. PHOTO BY GABRIEL CHRISTUS/Aurora Sentinel
AURORA | After weeks of heavy early voting and a busy day at local polling centers, one of the longest election seasons in memory has yielded a bevy of results.
U.S. PRESIDENT: TRUMP-R vs CLINTON-D
Following one of the longest and most caustic presidential battles in history, here’s how your neighbors in Aurora, neighboring communities and the state voted on the question of the year
VOTE 2016: U.S. President — Aurora and Colorado's Vote
|U.S. President
|Arapahoe County
|Douglas County
|Adams County
|Statewide
|Donald Trump-R
|88727
|76815
|36965
|0
|Hillary Clinton-D
|118928
|52553
|44085
|0
|Gary Johnson-I
|10207
|0
|3553
|0
|Jill Stein-G
|2231
|0
|851
|0
___
U.S. SENATE: Bennet-D vs Glenn-R
Originally considered one of the Democrats whom Republicans hoped to oust, Sen. Michael Bennet is fending off a challenge from El Paso County Commissioner Darryl Glenn, who emerged from a GOP primary field devoid of big names and has struggled to win over the party establishment.
Glenn, a military veteran making his first statewide run, got the endorsement of Sen. Ted Cruz, the runner-up for the Republican presidential nomination. He made his national debut on stage at the Republican National Convention.
But while Bennet has touted his support on the traditionally conservative Western Slope, Glenn spent comparatively little time trying to make inroads in heavily Democratic areas, despite a stump speech that often references his knowing what it’s like to be a black man racially profiled by police.
VOTE 2016: U.S. Senate for Colorado — Bennet-D vs Glenn-R
|US Senate
|Arapahoe County
|Douglas County
|Adams County
|Statewide
|D-Michael Bennet
|121613
|53734
|44406
|R-Darryl Glenn
|93499
|80730
|35696
|LBR-Lily Tang Williams
|6251
|0
|2680
|RGN-Arn Menconi
|1698
|0
|587
___
U.S. HOUSE 6th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT: Coffman-R vs Carroll-D
In the closely-watched race for Colorado Sixth Congressional District, incumbent Republican Mike Coffman has a sizable lead over Democratic challenger Morgan Carroll.
In Douglas County, Coffman leads Carroll by more than 12,000 votes, according to early returns. Coffman received 27,960 votes in the conservative county, while Carroll received 15, 921. That’s a margin of 60 percent to 34 percent.
Coffman also leads in the more-liberal Arapahoe County. With about 200,000 votes counted there, Coffman holds a 49 percent to 45 percent lead over Carroll with almost 98,000 votes for Coffman and 92,000 for Carroll.
Results from Adams County, which covers the district’s northern end, have not been released.
VOTE 2016: US House Rep 6th Congressional District — Coffman vs Carroll
|US House Rep 6th Congressional Dist
|Arapahoe County
|Douglas County
|Adams County
|TOTAL
|D-Morgan Carroll
|91802
|15921
|8687
|116410
|R-Michael Coffman
|97967
|27960
|11480
|137407
___
LEGISLATURE: State House and Senate district’s in and near Aurora
Democrats were expected to hold onto their narrow advantage in the state House while going hard after Republicans’ even narrower majority — a single seat — in the state Senate. A handful of Aurora seats could make the difference. Control of the 35-seat Senate could come down to mostly suburban Denver districts.
With Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper in office for another two years, Democrats aim to control both chambers of the Statehouse.
Aurora and nearby communities are settling about a dozen state House and Senate seats, which currently are held mostly by Democrats.
VOTE 2016: State House and Senate Results for Aurora area legislative seats
|District/Candidate
|Adams County
|Arapahoe County
|Douglas County
|Total
|HD 30 JoAnn Windholz-R
|6221
|0
|0
|6221
|HD 30 Dafna Michaelson Jenet-D
|6871
|0
|0
|6871
|HD 36 Mike Weissman-D
|0
|13521
|0
|13521
|HD 36 Richard Bowman-R
|0
|11200
|0
|11200
|HD 37 Cole Wist-R
|0
|17878
|0
|17878
|HD 37 Carol A. Barrett-D
|0
|15182
|0
|15182
|HD 38 Susan Beckman-R
|0
|23095
|0
|23095
|HD 38 Robert Bowen-D
|0
|17338
|0
|17338
|HD 40 Janet Buckner-D
|0
|15478
|0
|15478
|HD 40 Todd Brophy-R
|0
|11602
|0
|11602
|HD 41 Jovan Melton-D
|0
|15386
|0
|15386
|HD 41 Linda Garrison-R
|0
|10756
|0
|10756
|HD 42 Dominique Jackson-D
|0
|10780
|0
|10780
|HD 42 Mike Donald-R
|0
|5317
|0
|5317
|HD 56 Philip Covanrrubias-R
|0
|8498
|0
|8498
|HD 56 Matthew Snider-D
|0
|5340
|0
|5340
|SD 25 Kevin Priola-R
|13930
|0
|0
|13930
|SD 25 Jenise May-D
|12102
|0
|0
|12102
|SD 26 Nancy Doty-R
|0
|27922
|0
|27922
|SD 26 Daniel Kagan-D
|0
|31629
|0
|31629
|SD 27 Jack Tate-R
|0
|33845
|0
|33845
|SD 27 Tom Sullivan-D
|0
|30300
|0
|30300
|SD 28 Nancy Todd-D
|0
|28607
|0
|28607
|SD 28 James Woodley-R
|0
|23034
|0
|23034
|SD 29 Rhonda Fields-D
|0
|21784
|0
|21784
|SD 29 Sebastian Chunn-R
|0
|16777
|0
|16777
___
BALLOT QUESTIONS: THE RIGHT TO DIE. MINIMUM WAGE, UNIVERSAL HEALTHCARE AND OTHER PROPOSALS
Colorado could become just the fifth state to allow some form of medical aid in dying, with a measure that would allow certain terminally ill residents to seek prescriptions for ending their lives. Residents also will decide whether to green-light the country’s first state-run universal health care system.
Other notable statewide questions include whether to restore a presidential primary and whether to make it harder to put constitutional amendments on the ballot and harder still to vote them into law.
VOTE 2016: Statewide Ballot Questions
|Statewide Ballot Question
|Arapahoe County
|Douglas County
|Adams County
|Statewide
|Amendment T: Slavery
|Yes
|110813
|0
|0
|0
|Amendment T: Slavery
|No
|99308
|0
|0
|0
|Amendment U: Property Taxes
|Yes
|92049
|0
|0
|0
|Amendment U: Property Taxes
|No
|113549
|0
|0
|0
|Amendment 69: Universal Care
|Yes
|43233
|0
|0
|0
|Amendment 69: Universal Care
|No
|174951
|0
|0
|0
|Amendment 70: Minimum Wage
|Yes
|127262
|0
|0
|0
|Amendment 70: Minimum Wage
|No
|95525
|0
|0
|0
|Amendment 71: Constitutional Access
|Yes
|120560
|0
|0
|0
|Amendment 71: Constitutional Access
|No
|96477
|0
|0
|0
|Amendment 72: Cigarette Tax
|Yes
|108925
|0
|0
|0
|Amendment 72: Cigarette Tax
|No
|115661
|0
|0
|0
|Proposition 106: End Of Life
|Yes
|144668
|0
|0
|0
|Proposition 106: End Of Life
|No
|78223
|0
|0
|0
|Proposition 107: Presidential Primaries
|Yes
|137771
|0
|0
|0
|Proposition 107: Presidential Primaries
|No
|81165
|0
|0
|0
|Proposition 108: Statewide Primary Elections
|Yes
|113827
|0
|0
|0
|Proposition 108: Statewide Primary Elections
|No
|103282
|0
|0
|0
|4B: SCFD Renewal
|Yes
|131001
|0
|0
|0
|4B: SCFD Renewal
|No
|82182
|0
|0
|0
__
ADAMS COUNTY RACES: COUNTY COMMISIONERS AND DISTRICT ATTORNEY
In Adams County, voters are casting ballots in the race for district attorney as well as several county commissioner races.
In the DA race, incumbent Democrat Dave Young leads his Republican challenger, Molly Falk-Jansen, by about eight points, 54 percent to 46 percent. According to early returns, Young has received 44,000 votes to Jansen’s 39,000.
In the race for commissioner District No. 2, Democrat Charles “Chaz” Tedesco is seeking a second term on the commission. Republican Sean Ford, a former city councilman and Mayor of Commerce City, is aiming to unseat Tedesco. According to early returns, the race is tight, with Tedesco leading 51 percent to 49 percent. Tedesco has 40,398 votes compared to 39,234 for Ford.
Incumbent Democrat Eva Henry is leading Republican challenger Alexander “Skinny” Winkler in the race for District 1, which is centered around Thornton. Henry leads 54 percent to 45 percent, according to early returns. Henry has about 44,000 votes compared to 37,000 for Winkler.
This year’s race to represent District No. 5 has not two candidates familiar to Aurora voters, but three.
Incumbent Republican Jan Pawlowski is looking to win a second term on the board, while Democrat Mary Hodge, who is term limited in her state Senate seat, is looking to unseat her.
Also tossing her hat in the ring as an independent is Aurora City Councilwoman Renie Peterson, who petitioned her way onto the ballot in July.
According to early returns, Hodge is leading Pawlowski while Peterson trails far behind. Hodge has 48 percent of the vote so far, Pawlowski sits in second with 43 percent and Peterson has just 8 percent.
|County Race
|Total
|AdCo Commissioner District 1 - Eva Henry-D
|44508
|44508
|AdCo Commissioner District 1 - Skinny Winkler-R
|37020
|37020
|AdCo Commissioner District 2 Chaz Tedesco-D
|40398
|40398
|AdCo Commissioner District 2 Sean Ford-R
|39234
|39234
|AdCo Commissioner District 5 Mary Hodge-D
|39095
|39095
|AdCo Commissioner District 5 Jan Pawlowski-R
|34879
|34879
|17th Judicial District Attorney Dave Young-D
|44201
|44201
|17th Judicial District Attorney Molly Falk Jansen-R
|36990
|36990
___
ARAPAHOE COUNTY RACES: COUNTY COMMISIONERS AND DISTRICT ATTORNEY
There are two uncontested races in Arapahoe County this year: District Attorney and Commissioner District 1. Voters are choosing commissioner seats in districts 3 and 4.
|County Race
|Total
|Arapahoe County District 3: Janet Cook-D
|21064
|21064
|Arapahoe County District 3: Jeffrey Baker-R
|26958
|26958
|Arapahoe County District 5: Bill Holen-D
|16501
|16501
|Arapahoe County District 5: Bob LeGare-R
|8881
|8881
___
SCHOOL DISTRICT BALLOT QUESTIONS: AURORA PUBLIC AND CHERRY CREEK SCHOOLS BOND ISSUES, MILL LEVY
Aurora Public Schools voters are deciding a bond issue; Cherry Creek schools voters deciding a bond issue and a mill-levy increase for operating expenses.
VOTE 2016: APS, Cherry Creek school district ballot questions on bond issues, mill levy increases
|School District ballot questions in Aurora
|Arapahoe County
|Adams County
|Total
|Cherry Creek 3A-Mill Levy
|Yes
|61531
|na
|61531
|Cherry Creek 3A-Mill Levy
|No
|52467
|na
|52467
|Cherry Creek 3B-Bond Issue
|Yes
|57581
|na
|57581
|Cherry Creek 3B-Bond Issue
|No
|56267
|na
|56267
|Aurora Public Schools Bond Issue 3C
|Yes
|25759
|2372
|28131
|Aurora Public Schools Bond Issue 3C
|No
|19912
|2018
|21930
___
CU REGENT: AT-LARGE SEAT ON THE CU BOARD OF REGENTS
One seat on the CU board of regents, at-large
VOTE 2016: State board of education - CD6
|CU Regent At Large
|Arapahoe County
|Douglas County
|Adams County
|TOTAL
|Alice Madden-D
|0
|0
|42768
|42768
|Heidi Ganahl-R
|0
|0
|38262
|38262
___
STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION 6TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
The race for state school board in the 6th Congressional District
