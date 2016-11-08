ELECTION RESULTS 2016: Colorado, Aurora votes

A reporters works in the empty press filling room during preparations for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's election night rally, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, accompanied by her husband, former President Bill Clinton, right, gives a thumbs up to supporters outside Douglas G. Grafflin School in Chappaqua, N.Y., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, after voting. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) McCracken County residents vote at the Robert Cherry Civic Center in Paducah, Ky., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Kentucky voters will have their say in a presidential race that has mostly bypassed the state. Republican voters selected Donald Trump and Democrats chose Hillary Clinton during the state's presidential caucus and primary earlier this year. (Ryan Hermens/The Paducah Sun via AP) Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton waves as she arrives to vote at her polling place in Chappaqua, N.Y., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waves to the audience exiting a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to a campaign rally, Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Dixville Notche's first voter Clay Smith drops his ballot into the box as moderator Tom Tillotson watches Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, in Dixville Notch, N.H. Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton beat Republican Donald Trump 4-2. (AP Photo/Jim Cole) Voters in Dixville Notch, N.H., get their ballots Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, in Dixville Notch, N.H. The residents in town voted just after midnight. (AP Photo/Jim Cole) Dixville Notche's first voter Clay Smith drops his ballot into the box as moderator Tom Tillotson watches Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, in Dixville Notch, N.H. Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton beat Republican Donald Trump 4-2. (AP Photo/Jim Cole) A pile of "I Voted" stickers sit on a desk on Tuesday Morning at Center Point Plaza. PHOTO BY GABRIEL CHRISTUS/Aurora Sentinel Aneesa Boyd holds her 10-month-old daughter, Nevayeh Barry, as she votes on Tuesday morning at Center Point Plaza. PHOTO BY GABRIEL CHRISTUS/Aurora Sentinel Bernard Allen looks over his ballot Tuesday morning at Center Point Plaza. PHOTO BY GABRIEL CHRISTUS/Aurora Sentinel people line up to vote on Tuesday at Center Point Plaza. PHOTO BY GABRIEL CHRISTUS/Aurora Sentinel Davin Caldwell, 5, stands by as his father, Darrell Caldwell votes on Tuesday morning at Center Point Plaza. PHOTO BY GABRIEL CHRISTUS/Aurora Sentinel

AURORA | After weeks of heavy early voting and a busy day at local polling centers, one of the longest election seasons in memory has yielded a bevy of results.

U.S. PRESIDENT: TRUMP-R vs CLINTON-D

Following one of the longest and most caustic presidential battles in history, here’s how your neighbors in Aurora, neighboring communities and the state voted on the question of the year

VOTE 2016: U.S. President — Aurora and Colorado's Vote

U.S. President Arapahoe County Douglas County Adams County Statewide Donald Trump-R 88727 76815

36965 0 Hillary Clinton-D

118928 52553 44085 0 Gary Johnson-I 10207 0 3553 0 Jill Stein-G

2231 0 851 0

___

U.S. SENATE: Bennet-D vs Glenn-R

Originally considered one of the Democrats whom Republicans hoped to oust, Sen. Michael Bennet is fending off a challenge from El Paso County Commissioner Darryl Glenn, who emerged from a GOP primary field devoid of big names and has struggled to win over the party establishment.

Glenn, a military veteran making his first statewide run, got the endorsement of Sen. Ted Cruz, the runner-up for the Republican presidential nomination. He made his national debut on stage at the Republican National Convention.

But while Bennet has touted his support on the traditionally conservative Western Slope, Glenn spent comparatively little time trying to make inroads in heavily Democratic areas, despite a stump speech that often references his knowing what it’s like to be a black man racially profiled by police.

VOTE 2016: U.S. Senate for Colorado — Bennet-D vs Glenn-R

US Senate Arapahoe County Douglas County Adams County Statewide D-Michael Bennet 121613 53734

44406 R-Darryl Glenn

93499 80730 35696 LBR-Lily Tang Williams 6251 0 2680 RGN-Arn Menconi 1698 0 587

___

U.S. HOUSE 6th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT: Coffman-R vs Carroll-D

In the closely-watched race for Colorado Sixth Congressional District, incumbent Republican Mike Coffman has a sizable lead over Democratic challenger Morgan Carroll.

In Douglas County, Coffman leads Carroll by more than 12,000 votes, according to early returns. Coffman received 27,960 votes in the conservative county, while Carroll received 15, 921. That’s a margin of 60 percent to 34 percent.

Coffman also leads in the more-liberal Arapahoe County. With about 200,000 votes counted there, Coffman holds a 49 percent to 45 percent lead over Carroll with almost 98,000 votes for Coffman and 92,000 for Carroll.

Results from Adams County, which covers the district’s northern end, have not been released.

VOTE 2016: US House Rep 6th Congressional District — Coffman vs Carroll

US House Rep 6th Congressional Dist Arapahoe County Douglas County Adams County TOTAL D-Morgan Carroll 91802 15921 8687 116410 R-Michael Coffman 97967 27960 11480 137407

___

LEGISLATURE: State House and Senate district’s in and near Aurora

Democrats were expected to hold onto their narrow advantage in the state House while going hard after Republicans’ even narrower majority — a single seat — in the state Senate. A handful of Aurora seats could make the difference. Control of the 35-seat Senate could come down to mostly suburban Denver districts.

With Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper in office for another two years, Democrats aim to control both chambers of the Statehouse.

Aurora and nearby communities are settling about a dozen state House and Senate seats, which currently are held mostly by Democrats.

VOTE 2016: State House and Senate Results for Aurora area legislative seats

District/Candidate Adams County Arapahoe County Douglas County Total HD 30 JoAnn Windholz-R 6221 0 0 6221 HD 30 Dafna Michaelson Jenet-D 6871 0 0 6871 HD 36 Mike Weissman-D 0 13521 0 13521 HD 36 Richard Bowman-R 0 11200 0 11200 HD 37 Cole Wist-R 0 17878 0 17878 HD 37 Carol A. Barrett-D 0 15182 0 15182 HD 38 Susan Beckman-R 0 23095 0 23095 HD 38 Robert Bowen-D 0 17338 0 17338 HD 40 Janet Buckner-D 0 15478 0 15478 HD 40 Todd Brophy-R 0 11602 0 11602 HD 41 Jovan Melton-D 0 15386 0 15386 HD 41 Linda Garrison-R 0 10756 0 10756 HD 42 Dominique Jackson-D 0 10780 0 10780 HD 42 Mike Donald-R 0 5317 0 5317 HD 56 Philip Covanrrubias-R 0 8498 0 8498 HD 56 Matthew Snider-D 0 5340 0 5340 SD 25 Kevin Priola-R 13930 0 0 13930 SD 25 Jenise May-D 12102 0 0 12102 SD 26 Nancy Doty-R 0 27922 0 27922 SD 26 Daniel Kagan-D 0 31629 0 31629 SD 27 Jack Tate-R 0 33845 0 33845 SD 27 Tom Sullivan-D 0 30300 0 30300 SD 28 Nancy Todd-D 0 28607 0 28607 SD 28 James Woodley-R 0 23034 0 23034 SD 29 Rhonda Fields-D 0 21784 0 21784 SD 29 Sebastian Chunn-R 0 16777 0 16777

___

BALLOT QUESTIONS: THE RIGHT TO DIE. MINIMUM WAGE, UNIVERSAL HEALTHCARE AND OTHER PROPOSALS

Colorado could become just the fifth state to allow some form of medical aid in dying, with a measure that would allow certain terminally ill residents to seek prescriptions for ending their lives. Residents also will decide whether to green-light the country’s first state-run universal health care system.

Other notable statewide questions include whether to restore a presidential primary and whether to make it harder to put constitutional amendments on the ballot and harder still to vote them into law.

VOTE 2016: Statewide Ballot Questions

Statewide Ballot Question Arapahoe County Douglas County Adams County Statewide Amendment T: Slavery Yes 110813 0 0 0 Amendment T: Slavery No 99308 0 0 0 Amendment U: Property Taxes Yes 92049 0 0 0 Amendment U: Property Taxes No 113549 0 0 0 Amendment 69: Universal Care Yes 43233 0 0 0 Amendment 69: Universal Care No 174951 0 0 0 Amendment 70: Minimum Wage Yes 127262 0 0 0 Amendment 70: Minimum Wage No 95525 0 0 0 Amendment 71: Constitutional Access Yes 120560 0 0 0 Amendment 71: Constitutional Access No 96477 0 0 0 Amendment 72: Cigarette Tax Yes 108925 0 0 0 Amendment 72: Cigarette Tax No 115661 0 0 0 Proposition 106: End Of Life Yes 144668 0 0 0 Proposition 106: End Of Life No 78223 0 0 0 Proposition 107: Presidential Primaries Yes 137771 0 0 0 Proposition 107: Presidential Primaries No 81165 0 0 0 Proposition 108: Statewide Primary Elections

Yes 113827 0 0 0 Proposition 108: Statewide Primary Elections

No 103282 0 0 0 4B: SCFD Renewal

Yes 131001 0 0 0 4B: SCFD Renewal

No 82182 0 0 0

__

ADAMS COUNTY RACES: COUNTY COMMISIONERS AND DISTRICT ATTORNEY

In Adams County, voters are casting ballots in the race for district attorney as well as several county commissioner races.

In the DA race, incumbent Democrat Dave Young leads his Republican challenger, Molly Falk-Jansen, by about eight points, 54 percent to 46 percent. According to early returns, Young has received 44,000 votes to Jansen’s 39,000.

In the race for commissioner District No. 2, Democrat Charles “Chaz” Tedesco is seeking a second term on the commission. Republican Sean Ford, a former city councilman and Mayor of Commerce City, is aiming to unseat Tedesco. According to early returns, the race is tight, with Tedesco leading 51 percent to 49 percent. Tedesco has 40,398 votes compared to 39,234 for Ford.

Incumbent Democrat Eva Henry is leading Republican challenger Alexander “Skinny” Winkler in the race for District 1, which is centered around Thornton. Henry leads 54 percent to 45 percent, according to early returns. Henry has about 44,000 votes compared to 37,000 for Winkler.

This year’s race to represent District No. 5 has not two candidates familiar to Aurora voters, but three.

Incumbent Republican Jan Pawlowski is looking to win a second term on the board, while Democrat Mary Hodge, who is term limited in her state Senate seat, is looking to unseat her.

Also tossing her hat in the ring as an independent is Aurora City Councilwoman Renie Peterson, who petitioned her way onto the ballot in July.

According to early returns, Hodge is leading Pawlowski while Peterson trails far behind. Hodge has 48 percent of the vote so far, Pawlowski sits in second with 43 percent and Peterson has just 8 percent.

County Race Total AdCo Commissioner District 1 - Eva Henry-D 44508 44508 AdCo Commissioner District 1 - Skinny Winkler-R 37020 37020 AdCo Commissioner District 2 Chaz Tedesco-D 40398 40398 AdCo Commissioner District 2 Sean Ford-R 39234 39234 AdCo Commissioner District 5 Mary Hodge-D 39095 39095 AdCo Commissioner District 5 Jan Pawlowski-R 34879 34879 17th Judicial District Attorney Dave Young-D 44201 44201 17th Judicial District Attorney Molly Falk Jansen-R 36990 36990

___

ARAPAHOE COUNTY RACES: COUNTY COMMISIONERS AND DISTRICT ATTORNEY

There are two uncontested races in Arapahoe County this year: District Attorney and Commissioner District 1. Voters are choosing commissioner seats in districts 3 and 4.

County Race Total Arapahoe County District 3: Janet Cook-D 21064 21064 Arapahoe County District 3: Jeffrey Baker-R 26958 26958 Arapahoe County District 5: Bill Holen-D 16501 16501 Arapahoe County District 5: Bob LeGare-R 8881 8881

___

SCHOOL DISTRICT BALLOT QUESTIONS: AURORA PUBLIC AND CHERRY CREEK SCHOOLS BOND ISSUES, MILL LEVY

Aurora Public Schools voters are deciding a bond issue; Cherry Creek schools voters deciding a bond issue and a mill-levy increase for operating expenses.

VOTE 2016: APS, Cherry Creek school district ballot questions on bond issues, mill levy increases

School District ballot questions in Aurora Arapahoe County Adams County Total Cherry Creek 3A-Mill Levy Yes 61531 na 61531 Cherry Creek 3A-Mill Levy No 52467 na 52467 Cherry Creek 3B-Bond Issue Yes 57581 na 57581 Cherry Creek 3B-Bond Issue No 56267 na 56267 Aurora Public Schools Bond Issue 3C Yes 25759 2372 28131 Aurora Public Schools Bond Issue 3C No 19912 2018 21930

___

CU REGENT: AT-LARGE SEAT ON THE CU BOARD OF REGENTS

One seat on the CU board of regents, at-large

VOTE 2016: State board of education - CD6

CU Regent At Large Arapahoe County Douglas County Adams County TOTAL Alice Madden-D 0 0 42768 42768 Heidi Ganahl-R 0 0 38262 38262

___

STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION 6TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

The race for state school board in the 6th Congressional District

