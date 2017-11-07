ELECTION 2017: Preliminary election results for Aurora city council and APS school board races

Aurora voters drop off their mail-in ballots before the polls close Nov. 4 at the Mission Viejo Library. Aurora was the nexus of one of the most contentious and expensive congressional races in the country, drawing big-name Democrats to the city. (Marla R. Keown/Aurora Sentinel) Dan Dwyer, left, and Tony McCurdy empty ballot box at AMC. Photo by Philip Poston From left, Kyla Armstrong-Romero, Marques Ivey and Debbie Gerkin at the APS School Board Election Watch Party Nov. 7 at Legends Sports Bar. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel APS School Board Candidate Marques Ivey speaks with Bruce Wilcox, President of the Aurora Education Association, during the APS School Board Election Watch Party Nov. 7 at Legends Sports Bar. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel APS School Board Candidate Kyla Armstrong-Romero gets a hug from Stacey Ivey, candidate Marques Ivey's wife, at the APS School Board Election Watch Party Nov. 7 at Legends Sports Bar. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel APS School Board Candidate Kevin Cox hugs an attendee of the APS School Board Election Watch Party Nov. 7 at Legends Sports Bar. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel Marsha Berzins checks her tablet as the first round of results come in for the City Council Race, Nov. 7 at the Aurora Municipal Center. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel City Council candidate Tom Tobiassen checks his phone for the first round of results in the City Council race, Nov. 7 at the Aurora Municipal Center. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel City Council candidate Marsha Berzins, center, fields questions from Channel 8 during an interview at a City Council election watch party, Nov. 7 at the Aurora Municipal Center. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel City Council candidate Reid Hettich speaks with attendees of the City Council election watch party, Nov. 7 at the Aurora Municipal Center. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel City Council candidate Tim Huffman checks his phone for results during the City Council election watch party, Nov. 7 at the Aurora Municipal Center. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel

AURORA | Amid low voter turnout, a fresh field of serious candidates and the shadow of seemingly endless Washington drama, Aurora voters are choosing five city council and four Aurora Public Schools board seats.

With preliminary Arapahoe County results in, ahead were Crystal Murillo, Marsha Berzins, Nicole Johnston, Dave Gruber and Allison Hiltz for city council seats. For Aurora Public Schools board, ahead were Kyla Armstrong-Romero, Debbie Gerkin, Kevin Cox and Marques Ivey.

Cherry Creek School District cancelled its school board election since the two candidates vying for two open spots are running unopposed. In Arapahoe County, about 25 percent of eligible voters cast a ballot in this year’s election. According to the county’s early statistics, about 53 percent of voters were women and 47 percent were men. While Democrats hold a registration advantage in the county over Republicans — with 136,084 registered Democrats compared to 113,828 Republicans — the GOP actually turned out more voters this time around. So far, 29,642 Republican voters cast their ballot while 28,610 Democrats did. And unaffiliated voters, the largest voting bloc in the county, 153,221, had a particularly low turnout with just 21,369 voting so far. Aurora is the county’s largest municipality and voters accounted for a huge chunk of the county’s votes with 36,029. Tiny Cherry Hills Village had the fewest votes cast with just seven. The races have been relatively uneventful until the last few days. A skirmish over campaign sign shenanigans was followed by news yesterday about oil industry money being infused into city council races. The same oil and gas industry political action committee that dropped $100,000 in the Broomfield fracking ballot question has poured that amount into Aurora City Council races at the last minute, backing two incumbents, a former state lawmaker, a local chamber of commerce favorite and a former Aurora cop. Campaign financial disclosure records filed Nov. 1 with the Aurora City Clerk office show that Vital for Colorado donated $100,000 to a PAC called Aurora for a Stronger Economy in five $20,000 payments all dated Oct. 20, 2017. Ballots for the Aurora municipal race were mailed out earlier in October. Returns have been slow. Aurora Sentinel 2017 Voter Guide The cash was used to primarily buy TV campaign commercials, robocalls and live calls to potential voters for at-large council candidates Tim Huffman and David Gruber, Ward II candidate Bob Hagedorn, Ward III candidate Marsha Berzins and Ward I candidate Sally Mounier. Gas and oil drilling in Aurora has been limited, especially since the decline in oil prices during the past few years. The issue has been raised in city council candidate forums, but it’s garnered relatively little public attention. Vital for Colorado’s website claims that an oil boom similar to those of North Dakota and Pennsylvania could create economic opportunity in Colorado. Ward II candidate Nicole Johnston has pinned her interest in Aurora government on how little public input there was in drilling and fracking operations in the city. She said the last-minute boost from Vital for Colorado wasn’t surprising, “I think it shows the oil and gas industry is concerned that people who represent the community have an opportunity to get elected.” “I really hope for our community’s sake we get somebody who represents the community over special interests,” Johnston added.

Current election Results for Aurora city council and school board races. Check back for updated election totals.

Aurora Ballot Question 2K: City council and mayor raises

The city is asking voters whether council members and the mayor should get salary bump.

Ballot Question 2k would change the charter to reflect an annual salary of $80,000 for the mayor, $18,500 for city council members and $20,550 for the mayor-pro temp.

Currently, council members earn $13,950, the mayor makes $60,226 and the mayor pro temp nets $15,953.

A vote of residents is required because the salaries are set in the city charter. The last time the city voted to increase pay was in 1993, when council salaries were just above $8,000 and the mayor made nearly $12,000.

The ordinance was put on the ballot by council on a 6-4 vote.

AURORA PROPOSITION 2K Arapahoe County Douglas County Adams County Total City Council and Mayor Raises Yes 17746 97 1039 18882 No 17169 66 1440 18675

Aurora City Council AT-LARGE

AURORA CITY COUNCIL Arapahoe County Douglas County Adams County Total AT LARGE Brian Arnold 6233

23 435 6691 Dave Gruber 11403 71 549 12023 Reid Hettich 2232 12 192 2436 Allison Hiltz 13785 38 1135 14958 Tim Huffman 9942 47 594 10583 Abel Laeke 2201 3 196 2400 Tom Tobiassen 11213 44 596 11853 Russ Wagner 5657 24 406 6087

It’s been a crowded at-large race this time around. David Gruber, Brian Arnold, Tim Huffman, Russ Wagner, Allison Hiltz, Reid Hettich, Abel Laeke and Tom Tobiassen are in the race where councilmembers Brad Pierce and Barb Cleland are both leaving council.

The group differed on how to handle homelessness. Huffman and Gruber said there’s a point in which action by the city could be counter-productive. Arnold, executive director of Aurora Warms the Nights, said affordable housing would be a good start in addressing the problem.

On transportation, many of the candidates said maintenance is a top priority. Tobiassen named keeping the R Line up and running a top transportation priority for the city. RTD wanted to significantly cut service on the line, but ultimately decided against that measure. Tobiassen also believes the traffic jams along I-225 are a major issue.

Before getting into politics, Laeke had several run-ins with law enforcement, as the Aurora Sentinel has uncovered. Laeke is a registered sex offender and was charged with felonies three different times — but he was never convicted, which according to the city, would have barred him from running for council.

Aurora City Council WARD I

WARD I Arapahoe County Douglas County Adams County Total Sally Mounier 664 na 416 1080 Crystal Murillo 884 na 535 1419

In Ward I, the question since the beginning of the campaign has been who voters believe better represents the ward, a longtime resident and council incumbent or a millennial who’s making her first plunge into A-town politics.

Along the east Colfax corridor, where Aurora’s homeless population is most visible, Mounier said she would be open to building some sort of campus that has multiple resources for the homeless. Murillo also agreed that the city must act in some capacity to help that population, but so far doesn’t have a detailed plan in how that should happen.

When it came to the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy, which city council took up in late September, the candidates both say they support it.

But Mounier moved to send a resolution that would have declared Aurora’s support of DACA to a policy committee for “further development” in September.

On giving Aurora the title of sanctuary city, Murillo is supportive, but Mounier not so much.

“We follow it (the law) or we don’t,” Mounier said during a Channel 8 candidate forum. “Are we going to pick and choose what laws we are going to obey? For me, we’re going to follow the law.”

Aurora City Council WARD II

WARD II Arapahoe County Douglas County Adams County Total Bob Hagedorn 958 na 348 1306 Nicole Emily Johnston 1997 na 689 2686 Ruben L. Medina 299 na 182 481 Robert E. O’Riley 494 na 154 648 Jeff Wilson 235 na 85 320

The five that are vying for the seat are: Bob Hagedorn, Nicole Johnston, Ruben Medina, Robert O’Riley and Jeff Wilson.

Being replaced is Renie Peterson, who is term-limited. She endorsed Johnston for the seat.

Many of the Ward II candidates said there should be more transportation options for those on the outskirts of town, some, such as Wilson and Johnston, added that road maintenance and better connections points are their top priority.

During the Aurora Channel 8 candidate forum, Medina, along with Johnston, said he would support asking voters to increase taxes for roads and transportation, but wouldn’t be opposed to looking for that funding in other places, such as the budget or working to get state funding either.

The candidates all seemed to agree on the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival policy, which has been a hot topic in Aurora since the city council passed a resolution from the floor to a committee.

Aurora City Council WARD III

WARD III Arapahoe County Douglas County Adams County Total Marcia Berzins 1736 na na 1736 Robert Hargrove 410 na na 410 Debi Hunter Holen 808 na na 808 Martha Lugo 984 na na 984 Naquetta Ricks 759 na na 759

Most candidates said they support smart growth and incentivizing big businesses only when necessary. And on transportation, many said they’d like more emphasis on road maintenance.

Ricks said she’d like to see some emphasis on bolstering small business.

The Ward III race has grown intense at times, as some of the candidates accused one another on social media of yard sign shenanigans. Ricks attempted to file a complaint with the city after she said she tripped on a prairie dog burrow moving her sings after they were covered with Berzins’ signs.

In September, claims were made that Ricks was not living at the address she provided as her residence to the city. But a man who claimed to be Ricks’ landlord said she did live at the Ward III address.

Aurora Public Schools BOARD OF EDUCATION

AURORA PUBLIC SCHOOLS Arapahoe County Douglas County Adams County Total Barbara Yamrick 4244 na 593 4837 Debbie Gerkin 9379 na 1208 10587 Gail Pough 5504 na 854 6358 Jane Barber 4184 na 629 4813 Kevin Cox 9409 na 1230 10639 Kyla Armstrong-Romero 8406 na 1104 9510 Lea Steed 3509 na 506 7018 Marques Ivey 7274 na 863 8137 Miguel In Suk Lovato 4941 na 709 5650

Even before the votes are tallied for Tuesday night’s election, it’s obvious this is going to represent a major shift for the Aurora Public School no matter who the voters put in charge of the fourth-largest school district in the state.

Four seats on the seven-member board are being decided upon Tuesday night and only one incumbent is running among the nine candidates on the ballot. APS board members Amber Drevon, the sitting board president, and Eric Nelson, who was censured by the current board for his falsifying his educational and military records, both declined to run for a second term on the board. Board member JulieMarie Shepherd Macklin is term limited from running again.

While APS has shown improvements in state test scores and in other areas, there are still major issues facing the district the new board members will be faced with after being sworn in. And voters will have a group of candidates to chose from that present a variety of backgrounds and skills.

Kyla Armstrong-Romero

A native of Chicago, Illinois, Kyla-Armstrong-Romero is a 2005 graduate of Overland High School. She currently works as the Senate Bill 94 director in Denver for the 2nd Judicial District and works to divert juveniles from, and limit the time spent by juveniles, in criminal detention. She said her position has made clear to her to the benefits of funding programs that help at-risk youth, an issue she’d deal with in APS.

Armstrong-Romero is one of four candidates endorsed by the Aurora Education Association, the teachers union for the district.

Jane Barber

Jane Barber isn’t a stranger to the APS board. Barber served on the board before she termed out of her seat in 2013 and now that she’s eligible for another term on the seat, she’s decided to run again.

Along with her time on the APS board, Barber has served on PTA boards at both the local, district and state levels. An Aurora resident for the past 41 years, Barber has spent years working and volunteering on educational issues

Kevin Cox

A native of Houston, Texas, Kevin Cox is a commercial truck driver that wants to bring a blue collar perspective to the APS board. Cox said he had to turn down a scholarship to University of Texas at Austin when he was in high school because his family needed his help paying the bills.

Cox said he wants to focus on making sure students are prepared when they leave APS, whether that’s to go on to college or to move directly into a career path with required certifications.

Cox is one of the four candidates being endorsed by the Aurora Education Association.

Debbie Gerkin

Gerkin’s been a familiar name and face in APS. Gerkin has worked as a teacher in APS, served as principal of Crawford Elementary School and as a teacher coach and mentor for APS. Along with her educational work, Gerkin is a minister at the Fireside Christian Church in Denver.

Her experience in the classroom, the principal’s office and as a mentor has shaped her views of how to tackle problems she will face if elected to the board.

Gerkin is one of the four candidates being endorsed by the Aurora Education Association.

Marques Ivey

Marques Ivey, a trial lawyer and parking magistrate in Aurora, is a native of Indiana but a resident of Aurora for the past 14 years. He said his focus has been on providing representation to those who can’t afford it and he wants to bring equity to the district, especially in representing the diverse student body that attends APS.

Ivey is one of the candidates being endorsed by the Aurora Education Association.

Miguel In Suk Lovato

Miguel In Suk Lovato graduated from Aurora Central High School and lives close to his alma mater. Lovato has served as a teacher, worked to prevent gang violence and currently works as a senior grant program officer at the nonprofit Daniels Fund.

Part of Lovato’s campaign has focused on finding ways to improve schools no matter the path taken to achieve improved results. He does bristle over the idea he’s the pro-charter candidate and instead said he’s the pro-good schools candidate.

Gail Pough

Gail Pough, whose day job is a fire inspector with the city of Aurora, is an organizer with Together Colorado, a nonprofit community organizing group that focuses on issues like education, immigration and economic justice. She also had an active role in working with RISE Colorado on the APS board resolution to protect immigrant student’s information from immigration enforcement actions.

Pough believes her experience as a parent and as an activist will give her a unique perspective if elected to the board.

Lea Steed

Lea Steed is a longtime resident of Aurora and a product of APS schools, having graduated from William Hinkley High School. She currently works as an outreach coordinator with Great Education Colorado, an organization focused on grassroots organizing on educational issues in the state.

Steed’s personal experience on finding the right educational opportunities for her two children has informed her on the need for improvement in the APS system.

Barbara Yamrick

Barbara Yamrick is the only incumbent running in Tuesday’s election. She’s served two terms on APS’s board from 1997 to 2005 and was then reelected to the board in 2013.

Yamrick was elected to the Board of Directors of the Regional Transportation District (RTD) where she represented District F, which includes Aurora, between 2004 and 2008, and on the Aurora City Council’s and Aurora Chamber of Commerce’s transportation committees.

Yamrick said for APS to continue to improve on recent test scores, it needs to make sure the school is focusing on students individual strengths and weaknesses.