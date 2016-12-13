El Paso County school district considers arming teachers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. | A rural school district in El Paso County is set to vote on whether to arm teachers and other school staff.

The Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2hoSxeQ ) that Hanover School District 28’s board will vote Wednesday on the issue, four years to the day after the shooting that killed 20 children and six employees in Newtown, Connecticut.

Board member Michael Lawson says fears of mass shootings are only part of the argument to arm faculty at the district’s two schools about 30 miles southeast of Colorado Springs. He says nearby marijuana grows, which he believes are connected to foreign cartels, are also a reason to take extra precautions.

The district has one school resource officer. Superintendent Grant Schmidt says there has never been an attack there.

