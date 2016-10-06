This edamame dish can be used as a side dish or as the star

I’m a fan of stocking my kitchen with healthy, nutrient-dense ingredients that can be used on the fly on those busy days when 5 p.m. sneaks up without notice. Even if I pay a little more at the store for “healthy convenience food,” I’m still coming out ahead, financially and health-wise, if it keeps me from ordering takeout.

Frozen edamame, or soybeans, are a great example. Buy both shelled and unshelled versions and keep them in the freezer. The edamame in the pod are perfect to grab to stave off hungry kiddos while dinner is being prepared — a quick steam or microwave visit, plus a bit of garlic or spices, and a healthy nibble is ready. Edamame pods are also great for boosting the protein and fiber in lunchboxes, or as a perfectly-placed dinner party appetizer.

Shelled edamame are also a worthy purchase, even if they cost a bit more than other frozen beans, such as lima (which, by the way, are a reasonable substitute if you can’t find shelled edamame).

Toss a handful of frozen edamame into soup before serving, slip into taco fillings, blend up into hummus, or add some straight to your pasta water in the last minute or two of cooking to bulk up dinner.

Half a cup of edamame adds 11 grams of protein and 9 grams of dietary fiber for about 120 calories, so you’ll feel fuller longer with those little beans in there. Or, combine this freezer staple with fellow weeknight staple quinoa to make a power side dish whose leftovers can easily be taken to lunch as a main dish the next day. Cooking once and eating twice is the ultimate weekday time saver.