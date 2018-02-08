Eaglecrest High School band instructor charged with having sex with a student

AURORA | A part-time Eaglecrest High school band instructor is facing multiple charges after Jefferson County investigators say he had sex with a 16-year-old student at the school.

Geoffrey Banninger, mug shot courtesy Jefferson County sheriff's office.

Geoffrey Adam Banninger, 23, was arrested Wednesday on charges of sexual assault on a child by someone in a position of trust and sexual assault on a child, both class 3 felonies, according to tweets from the Jefferson County sheriff’s office.

According to the tweets, Arapahoe County investigators informed the Jefferson County sheriff’s office about an investigation involving Banninger.

“It was believed the incidents occurred at the instructor’s residence in Golden in unincorporated Jefferson County,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.

Investigators later interviewed and arrested Banninger. He made his first court appearance Thursday and is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Abbe Smith, a spokeswoman for Cherry Creek Schools District, said Banninger has been fired.

“We are cooperating fully with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on its investigation and the employee in question has been terminated. Ensuring the safety and well-being of all students within Cherry Creek schools is our highest priority,” she said.