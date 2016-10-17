Durango’s Republican state senator to resign

DURANGO, Colo. | A Republican Colorado state senator is resigning to spend more time with her family and focus on her private law practice.

The departure of Sen. Ellen Roberts of Durango could have an impact on the balance of power at the statehouse, The Durango Herald reported (http://bit.ly/2dWxtbT ). The GOP will head into the election with only a one-seat majority in the Senate. Roberts also serves as president pro tem, so there will be turnover in the party’s Senate leadership.

Senate President Bill Cadman, a Colorado Springs Republican, has reached his term limit and is also departing.

Roberts will resign as of Dec. 31, she said Sunday. She has spent six years in Colorado Senate and four in the House.

“I am looking forward to new work possibilities that will build on my past legal practice and my legislative experience and that will allow me to spend more time at home, with my family and friends, in the best area of the great state of Colorado that a person could live in,” Roberts said in a statement.

District Republicans will likely meet on Jan. 3 to fill Roberts’ seat. Rep. Don Coram of Montrose told the Herald that he will ask to replace Roberts. He has served in the House since 2010 and would meet his term limit in 2018.

“I probably would be the person with the most experience,” Coram said, noting that he worked on several bill with Roberts. The two moderate Republicans have similar records and have proven willing to buck their party on contentious issues.

