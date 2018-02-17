Durango officials propose scattered shelters for homeless

DURANGO, Colo. | The Durango city council has proposed setting up shelters in established buildings across the city as it looks for ways to help homeless in the area.

The Durango Herald reports the city council initially proposed creating a designated campground for homeless residents who are currently staying on county property west of downtown Durango.

City council members say that initially idea was met with opposition from neighbors near the proposed sites.

On Thursday, they proposed setting up shelters in churches, city buildings, county facilities or other designated structures.

La Plata County commissioners told the councilors that they could not make decision on the new idea because it was so different that the previous proposal.

Information from: Durango Herald, http://www.durangoherald.com