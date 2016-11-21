Durango to get all winter water from Animas River

DURANGO, Colo. | The Animas River will be the sole source of winter water for the city of Durango because of work at Lemon Dam.

The Florida River is the city’s usual source of water, but it will slow from its typical winter flow of 10 to 11 cubic feet per second to about 3 cubic feet per second while crews perform maintenance on the dam.

Utilities director Steve Salka said the $1 million project was launched to adjust the river’s flow so that 3.3 million gallons can be drawn daily from the Animas. Residents use about 3 million gallons of water per day.

It’s one of the few times in well over a century that the city will have to rely exclusively on the Animas River for its water supply throughout the winter.

The city started using the Florida River as its primary source of water in 1902, after miners upstream in Silverton refused to stop dumping mine waste into the Animas River, which flows directly through town. “They dumped mine tailings, smelter waste, garbage – they dumped everything,” historian Duane Smith said.

Smith said ranchers in the Animas Valley also threw dead animals into the river, the Durango Herald reported (http://bit.ly/2gaEh6L ).

Salka said despite the Animas River’s higher concentrations of heavy metals, it’s not more expensive to treat the water, and consuming it does not pose any health risks. The Animas was one of the rivers affected by the Gold King Mine spill in August 2015.

“In winter, that water is pretty clear and pristine,” he said.

He said the city will monitor the water quality around the clock and stop pumping if any problems occur.

In that case, Salka said, the city would contact the Bureau of Reclamation and ask to release more water out of Lemon Reservoir.

___

Information from: Durango Herald, http://www.durangoherald.com