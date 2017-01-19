Driver who killed girl when crashing into home pleads guilty

PUEBLO, Colo. | A 35-year-old man accused of driving his truck into his brother’s Pueblo home and hitting and killing his niece has pleaded guilty.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports (http://bit.ly/2jcSOir ) that Danny Case on Wednesday accepted a plea agreement and admitted to vehicular homicide driving under the influence and criminal mischief. Charges of first-degree murder with extreme indifference and child abuse knowingly and recklessly causing death will be dismissed as part of the agreement.

If the plea agreement is accepted, Case would be sentenced to 18 to 36 years in prison.

Case was arrested in March 2015 after an incident in which he drove through an intersection and smashed into the front door of his brother’s home, striking 6-year-old Alexis Case.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 24.

Information from: The Pueblo Chieftain, http://www.chieftain.com