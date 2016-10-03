Donald Trump to campaign in Pueblo, Loveland on Monday

PUEBLO | Donald Trump is making two campaign stops in Colorado on Monday.

The Republican presidential candidate is first set to attend a rally at the Pueblo Convention Center at 3 p.m. before heading to Loveland for another appearance at the Budweiser Events Center.

It’s his second visit to the state in about two weeks.

Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson will also be campaigning in Colorado on Monday. He’s scheduled to attend a rally at the University of Colorado’s South Denver campus in Parker at 7 p.m.