Documents show teen admitted to attacking 71-year-old Boulder woman

BOULDER | The Boulder Daily Camera has released information contained in an arrest affidavit involving a minor in an attempted murder case after a judge initially prohibited the newspaper from publishing the details.

The Daily Camera reports (http://bit.ly/2dohhBe ) Judge Maria Berkenkotter had reversed the decision in a ruling Wednesday but put her decision on hold for a week while defense lawyers considered an appeal. Berkenkotter allowed the newspaper to publish the information Monday, saying the defense had chosen not to appeal.

The 16-year-old boy has been charged as an adult for allegedly attacking a 71-year-old woman who picked him up while he was hitchhiking Sept. 19.

The newly released documents say he admitted to investigators that he used a stick to assault the woman. He says he had been drunk and “stoned” at the time.

