DMV branches close in Colorado’s Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. | Colorado’s Mesa County will have only one Department of Motor Vehicles office after the closure of its last remaining branch in Clifton.

The Daily Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2gJe2nM ) that the DMV branch in Fruita closed earlier this month. Only the county’s main office will remain open.

Mesa County Clerk Sheila Reiner says she had to close the branches so the county could put the estimated $165,000 in savings into other services, like the Sheriff’s office or the District Attorney’s Office.

There’s no guarantee of where the Mesa County Commission will allocate that money.

Reiner says she had to lay off four people to make the changes work. The rest will move to the main office, where Reiner says they will do their best to keep wait times to a minimum.

___

Information from: The Daily Sentinel, http://www.gjsentinel.com