Dispatch centers drop complaint over summer outages

DURANGO, Colo. | Dispatch centers in southwest Colorado have dropped a complaint against telecommunications companies over 911 service outages.

The Durango Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2fl03CX ) that the emergency communications centers have agreed to work with telephone providers to improve communication and infrastructure redundancy.

Durango-La Plata Emergency Communications Center Director Phil Campbell says he expects conversation and cooperation to be more productive than the complaint process. The discussions will include CenturyLink, Charter Communications and Tri-State Generation & Transmission Association, among other companies.

The emergency centers filed a complaint with the Colorado Public Utilities Commission in August after outages that impacted 12 agencies. It listed at least eight days in June and July when at least one dispatch center was experiencing an outage.

