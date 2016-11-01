Discovery sees profit drop on higher costs

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK | Discovery Communications Inc. reported a 21.5 percent drop in third-quarter profit on higher costs as revenue remained flat.

Shares fell $1.10, or 4.3 percent, to $24.05 in morning trading.

The operator of cable TV channels including TLC and Animal Planet said profit fell to $219 million, or 36 cents per share, while revenue was flat at $1.56 billion.

Costs and expenses, meanwhile, rose 4.7 percent to just under $1.1 billion.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company said a decline in international revenue cut into growth at U.S. networks and its education unit.

U.S. network revenue rose 2 percent to $793 million, mainly on higher rates.

Discovery shares have declined 2 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 12 percent in the last 12 months.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

