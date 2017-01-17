Denver woman killed in Mexico shooting

DENVER | The brother of a Denver woman says she is among five people who died during a shooting at a Caribbean resort town.

Robert Aaron Martinez tells KMGH-TV that his 18-year-old sister Alejandra Villanueva Ibarra died while attending an electronic music festival in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. The Denver Post reports that Martinez has set up a gofundme page for her.

Quintana Roo state Attorney General Miguel Angel Pech says there was a shooting at the festival after security personnel tried to stop a man with a gun from entering a nightclub. He says the other four people who were shot and killed at the club were not Americans, and three of them were part of the festival’s security detail.