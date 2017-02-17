Denver Public Schools OKs resolution protecting immigrant students

DENVER | Denver’s school board has passed a resolution aimed at protecting students who might be affected by President Trump’s efforts to strengthen immigration policy.

Board members Lisa Flores and Rachele Espiritu introduced a resolution Thursday night that calls on the district to continue its practice of not collecting any information about students’ immigration status. It also says the district will not grant access to students without a search warrant.

Superintendent Tom Boasberg says it’s important to address students’ fears “that have been caused by the relentless series of scapegoating and stereotyping.” He also called recent actions by the federal government rash, poorly though out and potentially unconstitutional.

The resolution was introduced on the same day that immigrants across the country stayed home from work and school to show their importance to the economy.