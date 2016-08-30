Denver pot club backers won’t be on city ballot this fall; petitions fall short

DENVER | A Denver proposal to give marijuana tourists clubs to legally use the drug has failed to make city ballots this fall.

But a second proposal to allow some marijuana use at bars and restaurant still awaits word on whether it will go before voters.

Denver elections officials said Monday that a social-use ordinance failed to get the 4,726 valid signatures required to make ballots. The question would have asked voters whether to allow 21-and-over pot clubs.

Colorado law doesn’t allow nor ban public use. The result is a patchwork of local policies.

No other states with legal recreational pot have licensed clubs statewide. Alaska is working on regulations to allow consumption where the drug is sold, but the regulations aren’t up and running yet.

The second Denver petition is under review.