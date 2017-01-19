Denver police destroyed motorcycle seized after I-25 rally

DENVER | Police in Denver have destroyed a motorcycle that was seized after a massive rally that temporarily closed part of Interstate 25 over the summer.

Hundreds of motorcyclists rode through Denver on July 24 as part of a rally to call attention to biker safety and awareness. Bikers were seen popping wheelies and doing burnouts in the middle of the highway, ultimately shutting down I-25.

Denver Police seized a 2007 Honda after the protest through the civil public nuisance abatement process. Police destroyed the bike on Thursday in part to send a message that such dangerous behaviors will not be tolerated.

The owner of the bike faces charges for speed exhibition and reckless driving. He is awaiting a jury trial.