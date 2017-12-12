Denver opens 3 new homeless shelters with added amenities

DENVER | Officials say the three new homeless shelters that have recently opened in Denver are aiming to be more welcoming to the homeless by offering more amenities.

The Denver Post reports the Denver Rescue Mission’s Holly Center, Catholic Charities’ Samaritan House Women’s Shelter and a new city-owned facility have increased the number of available shelter beds to about 1,800 from about 1,500 last year.

Denver Human Services officials say the new unnamed city facility can accommodate 300 men, and it replaces the Peoria Emergency Overflow Shelter. The new building offers charging stations and showers, and officials say other improvements will be made through the next year.

The Holly Center contains 228 beds, and the new women’s shelter can accommodate up to 100 people each night.