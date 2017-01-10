Denver officer cleared in shooting death of 21-year-old

DENVER | The Denver District Attorney’s Office has cleared a Denver police officer of criminal wrongdoing after he shot and killed a man during a struggle over another officer’s gun.

The Denver Post reports (http://dpo.st/2iYxeAO ) that District Attorney Mitch Morrissey says in a Monday letter that Officer Sean Cronin was legally justified in the August shooting. He also credited Cronin with saving the life of fellow officer Eric Morales.

The officers had responded to a home after 21-year-old Michael Ferguson’s mother reported that her son stole a truck from her workplace.

Ferguson had tried to flee the home and began struggling with Officer Morales on the street.

Morrissey determined that Ferguson reached for Morales’ gun and fired one shot, striking himself in the leg. Cronin then fired two more shots, killing Ferguson.

