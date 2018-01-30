Denver man who says wife shot herself faces murder charge

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DENVER | A 44-year-old Denver man who had told authorities his wife shot herself has been charged with first-degree murder following a search of the scene.

The Denver Post reports that Cain Wilkens is accused of fatally shooting his 30-year-old wife, Clarissa Wilkens, on Jan. 21. Arrest records say Cain Wilkens claims his wife shot herself, but a witness who lives above them told investigators he heard a woman repeatedly screaming “no” prior to the shooting.

Homicide Detective Joe Vasquez returned to the home with a warrant and found signs of a scuffle including a broken picture frame.

Detectives also found no soot on the victim’s head, indicating the gunshot was not a contact wound, which is common in suicides.

Booking documents do not indicate if Cain Wilkens has hired an attorney.