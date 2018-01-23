Denver making it illegal to sell, possess bump stocks

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DENVER | Denver is making it illegal to sell, carry or possess bump stocks, which allow semi-automatic weapons to mimic fully automatic guns.

The Denver City Council voted 11-1 Monday night in favor of the measure. It’s largely symbolic because the city already bans the types of semi-automatic rifles that can be modified with bump stocks.

Columbia, South Carolina passed a similar measure last month and several states already ban the devices.

Authorities say the gunman who opened fire on a Las Vegas music festival in October, killing dozens and wounding hundreds of people, had equipped a number of guns with bump stocks.

A ban has also been proposed at the Colorado Legislature but it faces a difficult time passing the Republican-controlled state Senate.