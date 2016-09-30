Denver firefighter pleads guilty to exposing self at Aurora mall

Aurora police arrested Plybon, who worked as a Denver firefighter at the time, June 6, after reports that he exposed himself inside a store at the mall

AURORA | A former Denver firefighter accused of exposing himself at the Town Center at Aurora will have to register as a sex offender after pleading guilty to indecent exposure, prosecutors said Friday.

timothy-plybon-mug-shotTimothy Plybon, 35, of Aurora, pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor indecent charge and was also sentenced to two years of supervised deferred judgment and treatment, according to a statement from the Arapahoe County district attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said he has since resigned from the Denver Fire Department.

