Denver firefighter pleads guilty to exposing self at Aurora mall

AURORA | A former Denver firefighter accused of exposing himself at the Town Center at Aurora will have to register as a sex offender after pleading guilty to indecent exposure, prosecutors said Friday.

Timothy Plybon, 35, of Aurora, pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor indecent charge and was also sentenced to two years of supervised deferred judgment and treatment, according to a statement from the Arapahoe County district attorney’s office.

Aurora police arrested Plybon, who worked as a Denver firefighter at the time, June 6, after reports that he exposed himself inside a store at the mall.

Prosecutors said he has since resigned from the Denver Fire Department.