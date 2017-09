BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DENVER | Investigators say the deaths of two people inside a Denver home might be linked to carbon monoxide poisoning.

John White, a spokesman for the Denver Police Department, says officers were called to the home in the southwestern part of the city Monday afternoon. Investigators believe the victims died of carbon monoxide poisoning, but the coroner’s office will make a final determination.

White says he does not know who discovered the bodies.

No other information was released.