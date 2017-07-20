Denver airport settles on $1.8 billion renovation contract

DENVER | Denver International Airport has settled on a $1.8 billion contract with a partner that would perform a four-year terminal renovation and oversee new concession spaces for the following three decades.

The Denver Post reports (http://dpo.st/2uMiQm6 ) airport officials unveiled the value of the partnership this week. The publicly known value was characterized by the airport’s top brass in early June as “more than $1 billion” and then later by the airport’s major airlines as $1.3 billion. The final figure landed $500 million higher.

The airport has begun delivering what a spokeswoman says could reach 15,000 pages of contract documents to Denver City Council members.

According to the documents, the cost of the actual renovation would be $650 million, with the rest of the costs coming in the next three decades.