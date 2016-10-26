DeMarcus Ware returns to practice Wednesday

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. | DeMarcus Ware returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since breaking his right forearm in a game on Sept. 18.

The Broncos (5-2) are hoping Ware can play Sunday when they face the surging San Diego Chargers (3-4).

Ware is also hoping for another big return. A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Ware’s Super Bowl 50 ring was among the valuables stolen from his home during a burglary Monday night while he was at the Texans-Broncos game. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team isn’t discussing details of the burglary.

Denver police tweeted a photo of two suspects that was taken by hidden cameras inside Ware’s residence, and fans hoping to help Ware have been sharing the image on social media.

