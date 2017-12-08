Death of inmate in northern Colorado ruled suicide

FORT COLLINS, Colo. | Investigators say the death of an inmate in northern Colorado was a suicide.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports 35-year-old Lacy Briles was found unresponsive in her cell at the Larimer County Jail on Tuesday. Jail staff tried to revive her while they waited for an ambulance to take her to a hospital, where she was put on life support.

Briles, who died Wednesday, was being held after she was arrested at a Loveland Wal-Mart in late November on suspicion of second-degree burglary and theft.

Her death marks the first time a Larimer County Jail inmate has died in custody since 2014, when a 57-year-old died after being taken to the hospital for treatment of pre-existing health conditions.

