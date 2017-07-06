Death of 19-year-old found in pond ruled accidental drowning

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

BOULDER, Colo. | The Boulder County coroner has ruled the death of a 19-year-old Colorado man whose body was found in a pond was an accidental drowning.

The Daily Times-Call reports (http://bit.ly/2sJzaU1 ) Aravind Elangovan had been missing for two weeks before his body was found on April 12 in Longmont’s Golden Ponds.

The coroner found Elangovan died from “drowning with evidence of recent combined drug use as a significant contributing factor.”

Elangovan’s family and police had been searching for him since March 31 when he unexpectedly left his home.

Elangovan’s parents say he was taking a leave of absence from studying computer science at Brown University.

Information from: Daily Times-Call, http://timescall.com/