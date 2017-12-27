Days of bitter cold ahead for Midwest, Northeast

ERIE, Pa. | As snow continues to pile up in Erie, Pennsylvania, which already has nearly 63 inches on the ground, forecasters warn of frigid, sub-zero arctic air and dangerously cold wind chills in much of the U.S.

A storm in Erie brought 34 inches of snow on Christmas Day, an all-time daily snowfall record, and another 24.5 inches by Tuesday night. More than 62.9 inches have fallen on the city since Dec. 23, with an additional 2 to 4 inches predicted Wednesday.

Jack Frost makes an appearance in Rochester, Minn., Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, Christmas day, as the mercury hovered near the zero degree mark. A cold week of more of the same is projected for the week ahead. (Elizabeth Nida Obert/The Rochester Post-Bulletin via AP) Birds swim beneath the Rum River Dam, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, in Anoka, Minn. Wind chill advisories or warnings are in effect for all of North Dakota and Wisconsin, as well as swaths of South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan and Indiana. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP) A man clears snow on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, in Erie, Pa. The National Weather Service office in Cleveland says Monday's storm brought 34 inches of snow, an all-time daily snowfall record for Erie. Another 19 inches fell before dawn Tuesday, making the greatest two-day total in commonwealth history. (Greg Wohlford/Erie Times-News via AP) Geese float on small patches of open water on the Sauk River near Heim's Mill Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, in St. Cloud, Minn. Minnesota experienced its most frigid Christmas Day since 1996, with wind chills as cold as 35 degrees below zero, KSTP-TV reported. The National Weather Service warned that those whose skin was exposed in such conditions could get frostbite in as little as 15 minutes. (Dave Schwarz/St. Cloud Times via AP) Elizabeth Gallagher and Ian Fullmer, 10, Glendale, enjoy sledding and time with their dog Cocoa along Lake Front Drive as single digit bitter cold temperatures spread across southeast Wisconsin Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. (Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) Tim Christmore uses a rake to get his canoe through the ice-covered Little Arkansas River in Wichita, Kan., on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. (Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle via AP)

The city issued a snow emergency, citing “dangerous and impassable” roads and asked residents to stay off the streets. State police and the state Department of Transportation are urging people to avoid travel, citing poor visibility and deteriorating conditions.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper declared a disaster emergency to allow “needed resources to be obtained.”

Wind chill advisories or warnings are in effect for all of North Dakota and Wisconsin, as well as swaths of South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan and Indiana.

Wind chill advisories were also in effect for parts of Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire and New York. Meteorologists warn frostbite is possible with as little as 30 minutes of exposure.