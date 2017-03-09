Dad: Missing hiker dug snow cave with 1 arm after fall

ASPEN, Colo. | The father of a hiker missing for two days near Aspen says the 23-year-old man suffered multiple pelvic fractures and dislocated his elbow after falling about 1,500 feet from near the summit of Pyramid Peak.

David Montoya told the Aspen Daily News (http://bit.ly/2mn2l9c) that his son Ryan landed in a snowfield Sunday, used his rescue shovel to sled down toward a stream and dug a snow cave with one arm in a blizzard. He went on to build two other snow caves before a jogger spotted him walking through deep snow Tuesday and alerted rescuers.

The University of Colorado graduate student also suffered frostbite.

David Montoya says his son nearly summited Mount Shasta near his home in Paradise, California recently and climbed mountains in Nepal last summer.

Information from: Aspen Daily News, http://www.aspendailynews.com