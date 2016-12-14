DA: Denver officer justified in fatal shooting of armed man

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DENVER | Prosecutors say a police officer was justified when he shot and killed a knife-wielding man during a confrontation at a Denver home.

The Denver Post reports (https://goo.gl/tBjPZb ) police used a stun gun on 49-year-old Terry Salazar after he started swinging a 6-inch hunting knife at them Aug. 27. When that didn’t work, one of the officers shot the man five times.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office determined the officer was clearly acting in self-defense.

The ordeal began when investigators say Salazar stabbed one of his roommates in the chest and cut his arm with a large knife. A woman also living at the house called 911 asking for police help.

Investigators say Salazar was suicidal and was wanted on four arrest warrants.

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com