Current, former GOP elected officials back away from Trump

The list is growing of elected Republican officials and others who want Donald Trump to abandon his presidential campaign or say they will not vote for him.

Comments of some of those leaving Trump after the revelation of vulgar comments he made about women, recorded in 2005. He says there’s no chance he’ll quit.

“I wanted to be able to support my party’s nominee, chosen by the people, because I feel strongly that we need a change in direction for our country. However, I’m a mom and an American first, and I cannot and will not support a candidate for president who brags about degrading and assaulting women. I will not be voting for Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton and instead will be writing in Governor Pence for president on Election Day.” — Sen. Kelly Ayotte of New Hampshire.

The Republican Party's revolt against Donald Trump got its start in Utah. Gov. Gary Herbert was the first elected official to pull his endorsement from Donald Trump as conservatives recoiled from a recording of Trump boasting of how his fame allowed him to force himself on women. Other prominent Utah Republicans soon joined him. Sen. Mike Lee, Reps. Jason Chaffetz, Chris Stewart and Mia Love, and former Gov. Jon Huntsman all called for Trump to abandon his campaign. New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez, the nation's only Latina governor, said Saturday, Oct. 8, she will not support Donald Trump for president, adding to a growing list of Republicans who are denouncing or distancing themselves for the GOP presidential nominee after an unearthed 2005 video had him making lewd comments about women. Mitt Romney, Rep. Cresent Hardy, Rep. Joe Heck, Sen. Dean Heller and Nevada Lt. Gov. Mark Hutchison say they can't support Donald Trump.

“While I continue to respect those who still support Donald Trump, I can no longer support him. I continue to believe our country cannot afford a Hillary Clinton presidency. I will be voting for Mike Pence for president.” — Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio.

“I have reached the decision that I can no longer endorse Donald Trump. This is not a decision that I have reached lightly, but his pattern of behavior has left me no choice. … Make no mistake. We need conservative leadership in the White House. I urge Donald Trump to step aside and allow the Republican Party to put forward a conservative candidate like Mike Pence who can defeat Hillary Clinton.” — Sen. Mike Crapo of Idaho.

“Donald Trump’s comments regarding women were disgraceful and appalling. There are absolutely no circumstances under which it would ever be appropriate to speak of women in such a way. It is now clear Donald Trump is not fit to be president of the United States and cannot defeat Hillary Clinton. I believe he should step aside and allow Governor Pence to lead the Republican ticket.” — Rep. Bradley Byrne of Alabama.

“I can no longer look past the pattern of behavior and comments that have been made by Donald Trump. …I believe our only option is to formally ask Mr. Trump to step down and to allow Republicans the opportunity to elect someone who will provide us with the strong leadership so desperately needed and one that Americans deserve.” — Senate candidate Rep. Joe Heck of Nevada.

“I have wanted to support the candidate our party nominated. He was not my choice, but as a past nominee, I thought it important I respect the fact that Donald Trump won a majority of the delegates by the rules our party set. But Donald Trump’s behavior this week, concluding with the disclosure of his demeaning comments about women and his boasts about sexual assaults, make it impossible to continue to offer even conditional support for his candidacy. … Cindy and I will not vote for Donald Trump. I have never voted for a Democratic presidential candidate and we will not vote for Hillary Clinton. We will write in the name of some good conservative Republican who is qualified to be president.” — Sen. John McCain of Arizona.

“I am committed to defeating Hillary Clinton. The only way this is now possible is with a new nominee that reflects the values of our country and our party. I will not vote for Donald Trump. If Donald Trump wishes to defeat Hillary Clinton, he should do the only thing that will all us to do so — step aside, and allow Mike Pence to be the Republican Party’s nominee.” — Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado.

“I’m incredibly disappointed in our party’s candidate. And unlike the Democrats who have proven completely unwilling to hold secretary Clinton accountable for her illegal activities that endangered our national security, I am willing to hold Mr. Trump accountable. I am therefore calling for him to step aside and to allow Mike Pence to lead our party.” — Rep. Chris Stewart of Utah.

“Enough is enough. Donald Trump should withdraw in favor of Governor Mike Pence. This election is too important.” — South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard.

“I cannot support and will not vote for Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton to be president of the United States. I will write in Governor Mike Pence for President.” — Rep. Frank LoBiondo of New Jersey.

“Donald Trump’s comments are inexcusable. I am appalled that he would brag about violating a woman’s physical boundaries. As a husband and father of two daughters, I denounce his comments and the behavior that it incites. I believe that Mike Pence would be the best nominee for the Republican Party to defeat Hillary Clinton.” — Rep. Scott Garrett of New Jersey.

“Character matters. @realDonaldTrump has been saying outrageous, offensive things the whole time. He should have stepped aside long ago.” — Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan.

“We must have a conservative in the White House to restore accountability, opportunity and security. For the sake of our Constitution and the rule of law, we must defeat Hillary Clinton. Today I ask Donald Trump to step aside and for the RNC to replace him with Gov. Mike Pence.” — Former 2016 GOP presidential candidate Carly Fiorina.

“Donald Trump should withdraw and Mike Pence should be our nominee effective immediately.” — Sen. John Thune of South Dakota.

“I never endorsed Donald Trump and cannot in good conscience support or vote for a man who degrades women, insults minorities and has no clear path to keep our country safe. He should step aside for a true conservative to beat Hillary Clinton.” — Rep. Will Hurd of Texas.

“For the past several months I have been one of the few who refused to endorse Donald Trump. I have said all along that I was still waiting for Mr. Trump to demonstrate his commitment to the kinds of principles and policies the people in Utah’s 4th Congressional District want in their elected leaders. Mr. Trump has yet to clear that bar and his behavior and bravado have reached a new low. I cannot vote for him. For the good of the party, and the country, he should step aside.” — Rep. Mia Love of Utah.

“Mr. Trump himself has acknowledged this and identified this series of events tonight as a mere distraction. Well, with all due respect sir, you, sir, are the distraction. Your conduct, sir, is the distraction. It’s a distraction from the very principles that will help us win in November. You, yourself sir, Mr. Trump, have stated repeatedly that the goal, the objective has got to be to defeat Hillary Clinton in November. I couldn’t agree more. It’s for precisely that reason, Mr. Trump, that I respectfully ask you, with all due respect, to step aside, step down, allow someone else to carry the banner of these principles, these principles that have made our country great, these principles that will stand as a beacon of hope to the American family rather than weighing down the American people, rather than weighing down the very principles that will help us win in November.” — Sen. Mike Lee of Utah.

“As a woman, a mother, and a grandmother to three young girls, I am deeply offended by Mr. Trump’s remarks, and there is no excuse for the disgusting and demeaning language. Women have worked hard to gain the dignity and respect we deserve. The appropriate next step may be for him to re-examine his candidacy.” — Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia.

“In a campaign cycle that has been nothing but a race to the bottom — at such a critical moment for our nation — and with so many who have tried to be respectful of a record primary vote, the time has come for Governor Pence to lead the ticket.” — Former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman.

“For the good of the country, and to give the Republicans a chance of defeating Hillary Clinton, Mr. Trump should step aside. His defeat at this point seems almost certain. And four years of Hillary Clinton is not what is best for this country. Mr. Trump should put the country first and do the right thing.” — Rep. Mike Coffman of Colorado.

“This is disgusting, vile and disqualifying. No woman should ever be subjected to this type of obscene behavior and it is unbecoming of anybody seeking high office. In light of these comments, Donald Trump should step aside and allow our party to replace him with Mike Pence or another appropriate nominee from the Republican Party. I cannot in good conscience vote for Donald Trump and I would never vote for Hillary Clinton.” — Rep. Barbara Comstock of Virginia.

“As disappointed as I’ve been with his antics throughout this campaign, I thought supporting the nominee was the best thing for our country and our party. Now, it is abundantly clear that the best thing for our country and our party is for Trump to step aside and allow a responsible, respectable Republican to lead the ticket.” — U.S. Rep. Martha Roby of Alabama.

“I cannot and will not support Donald Trump for president. He has forfeited the right to be our party’s nominee.” — Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

“Keeping Republicans in the Senate majority is critical to the economic and national security of Alaska and America. As for the White House, Donald Trump should step aside. I will support Mike Pence for president.” — Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan.

“I’m horrified by #TrumpTape news. @realDonaldTrump campaign is a poisonous mix of bigotry & ignorance. Enough! He needs to step down.” — Former Gov. George Pataki of New York.