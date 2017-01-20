Culprits ID’d in 1972, 2010 killings in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. | Investigators used DNA and firearms evidence to identify the killers in two separate homicides in Colorado Springs — including one that had gone cold 44 years ago. But neither of the cases will lead to an arrest because the killers have since died.

The Gazette reports (https://goo.gl/g4GrtD ) the police department’s cold case unit identified the culprits in the 1972 stabbing of 19-year-old Deborah Lynn May and the 2010 shooting of 56-year-old Yong Glen.

The man who killed May, Craig Brame, died in 2004; and Glen’s killer, Robert Quillen, committed suicide last year.

Improved DNA testing linked Brame to May’s death, and Quillen was connected to Glen’s murder after he tried to register her stolen vehicle in California last year.

Detectives matched the firearm used in Glen’s murder and the weapon Quillen used to kill himself.

